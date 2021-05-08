Top 5 contenders for the 2020-21 Premier League Golden Boot

The 2020-21 Premier League season is in its final stages, with just four rounds of fixtures remaining for most sides.

Manchester City are the runaway winners of this season’s Premier League title, leading arch-rivals, Manchester United, by 13 points. The battle for the top 4 is still wide open, with Leicester City facing a shock 4-2 defeat at home to Newcastle United. This gives the likes of West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur a small window to make a claim for the coveted Champions League spot.

Premier League 2020-21: Golden Boot contenders

We’ve seen some of Europe’s finest goalscorers in action in the Premier League this season, and the Golden Boot race is heating up in its last leg. With a total of 897 goals in the 2020-21 season, this has been one of the highest-scoring campaigns of the Premier League era.

On that note, let’s take a look at five contenders for the coveted Premier League Golden Boot this season:

#5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin | 15 goals

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has 15 goals in the 2020/21 Premier League season

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has continued his fine goalscoring form from the previous campaign, scoring 20 goals in 34 appearances so far this season.

The Toffees are in contention for a Europa League spot this season, and the Englishman deserves praise for his part in it.

Calvert-Lewin’s 15 goals in the 2020-21 Premier League season makes him Everton’s top-scorer by a country-mile, with Richarlison a distant second with 6 goals. The 24-year-old has been involved in 24 goals (20 goals, 4 assists) this season, with an impressive xG (expected goals) of 15.79. He also averages 20 passes per match, with a pass completion rate of 69%.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Everton this season - the first Englishman to do so since Peter Beardsley in 1991/92. #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) May 6, 2021

Even though Everton have ebbed and flowed through the course of this Premier League season - featuring in the top 4 for a brief period - the young Englishman has been their most consistent performer.

Calvert-Lewin finds himself in fifth place in the Premier League’s Golden Boot standings.

#4 Son Heung-Min | 16 goals

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min has 16 goals in the Premier League this season

Son Heung-Min has been one of the few positives in a dismal season for Tottenham Hotspur. The spectacular partnership between Son and Harry Kane is the only reason why Spurs stand an outside chance of making it into the top 4 by the end of the season.

Son is arguably having the best season of his career - with a direct involvement in 38 goals (21 goals, 17 assists) from 47 appearances this season.

Son and Kane have established themselves as Premier League’s most lethal partnership in a single campaign, combining to score 14 goals so far this season. They beat Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton’s record of 13 goals in the 1994-95 season. They also have an all-time tally of 34 goal combinations, only second to Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard’s 36 goals.

🏟️ Heung Ming Son is now the highest-scoring Asian player in the history of the @ChampionsLeague



🌞 What.A.Player. pic.twitter.com/VnugqiZtuV — E-Spurs (@e_spurs) April 17, 2019

Son has been as crucial as Harry Kane in giving Tottenham Hotspur a fighting chance at a top-4 finish. The six-time Asian Footballer of the Year has an incredible xG of 9.88 - coupled with an xA (expected assists) of 8.98 in the 2020-21 PL season.

