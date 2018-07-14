World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Ball

bibhash brahma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.65K // 14 Jul 2018, 13:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The exhilarating one month journey of the World Cup 2018 is nearing the end and we have witnessed some of the best players gracing the pitch through Russia. We have seen beautiful goals scored by some of the best players and we have seen some performances worth awarding the Golden Ball to the best player of the tournament.

5. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is only 19 years old but he tends to play like he is 29 years old. The immense talent of his was already predicted during his time with French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco two years ago. And coming into the World Cup after securing his second Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint Germain, he was already touted as one of the players to shine in the World Cup. Already a World Cup semi-finalist in an already budding career, now he is set to become just the third teenager ever to feature in a World Cup final and the first in 36 years when France take on Croatia in the final.

The 19-year-old player has played a crucial role in France’s run to the final of this World Cup, establishing himself to the world as the next superstar of world football with some exciting displays. Scoring three goals in the tournament so far, he was the best player on the pitch during their dismantling of Argentina. The mazy fast runs into the opposition or the variety of skill set on show, Mbappe showed the world that he is there to be the next big star