Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Ball

bibhash brahma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.65K   //    14 Jul 2018, 13:47 IST

France v Belgium : Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup

The exhilarating one month journey of the World Cup 2018 is nearing the end and we have witnessed some of the best players gracing the pitch through Russia. We have seen beautiful goals scored by some of the best players and we have seen some performances worth awarding the Golden Ball to the best player of the tournament.

5. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is only 19 years old but he tends to play like he is 29 years old. The immense talent of his was already predicted during his time with French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco two years ago. And coming into the World Cup after securing his second Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint Germain, he was already touted as one of the players to shine in the World Cup. Already a World Cup semi-finalist in an already budding career, now he is set to become just the third teenager ever to feature in a World Cup final and the first in 36 years when France take on Croatia in the final.

The 19-year-old player has played a crucial role in France’s run to the final of this World Cup, establishing himself to the world as the next superstar of world football with some exciting displays. Scoring three goals in the tournament so far, he was the best player on the pitch during their dismantling of Argentina. The mazy fast runs into the opposition or the variety of skill set on show, Mbappe showed the world that he is there to be the next big star

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Croatia Football France Football Eden Hazard Luka Modric
World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Ball
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: There is only one contender for the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Will Croatia’s new golden generation beat...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 players for Croatia so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 Goalkeepers competing for the Golden Glove
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia’s second Golden Generation has...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 breakout stars of the World Cup  
RELATED STORY
Four takeaways from the two semi-final matches of the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Croatia can upset France
RELATED STORY
World Cup Final 2018: France vs Croatia, 3 key battles to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us