Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot award | Premier League 2019-20

We look at some of the contenders for the Golden Boot this season

EPL stars such as Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all have a chance to win the award

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of the winners of the Golden Boot last season

With the EPL set to resume this week, the race for the Golden Boot is heating up. Usual suspects in the mix include seasoned campaigners like Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while a few names in the list are surprises.

Here, we look at the top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot award for Premier League 2019-20.

Jamie Vardy | Leicester City | 19 goals

Jamie Vardy has been in fine form this season

Jamie Vardy is in the form of his life. The English striker leads the scoring charts in the Premier League, with 19 goals in 26 appearances for Leicester City.

This is not the first time that the 33-year old striker is leading the race for the Golden Boot. During the Foxes' miraculous title win in 2016, Vardy scored 24 goals in the league. He finished just one goal behind Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, finishing second alongside Sergio Aguero.

Vardy's story from rags to riches has been well-documented. The striker's career took off at FC Halifax Town, a non-league club, before moving to Fleetwood Town. He then moved to Leicester City in 2012 and has been with them ever since. A club legend who declined a move to Arsenal, Vardy has 300 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 126 goals.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jamie Vardy in the #PremierLeague this season:



26 appearances

19 goals [1st in PL]

4 assists

32.2% conversion rate [1st in PL]



Per 90 min:



2.39 shots

1.42 shots on target [10th in PL]#LCFC #LeicesterCity pic.twitter.com/a2Ng6X3Ycz — Premier League Stats (@PL_Statistics) June 15, 2020

Advertisement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal | 17 goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Arsenal

Arguably Arsenal's best player right now. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived at North London in January of 2018 from Borussia Dortmund, for a then club-record fee of £56 million. He hit the ground running, and it is fair to say he hasn't stopped yet.

Aubameyang shared the Golden Boot last season with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with all three attackers scoring 22 goals. The Gabonese striker has continued his form this season, scoring 17 goals in 26 games for Arsenal.

The captain of Arsenal, Aubameyang's future is up in the air. The 30-year old's contract expires next summer, and it will be interesting to see whether he signs a contract this summer or not. If not, Arsenal will likely let go of their talisman once the season ends.

Aubameyang has 97 appearances for the Gunners so far, scoring 61 goals in the process.

Sergio Aguero | Manchester City | 16 goals

Sergio Aguero continues to excel

A perennial presence on this list, Sergio Aguero's quality is undeniable. A Manchester City club legend, Aguero's contributions towards the club's successes are innumerable. Perhaps the most memorable one is the goal against Queens Park Rangers which made Manchester City league champions.

The 32-year old Argentine continues to be manager Pep Guardiola's first-choice striker, despite the presence of young Gabriel Jesus. In 22 appearances for the club in the league, Aguero has scored 16 goals.

Kun Aguero has won the Premier League Golden Boot once; for the 2014-15 season when he scored 26 goals in the league.

All in all, Aguero has made 368 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring a whopping 254 goals and providing 72 assists. Manchester City paid Atletico Madrid £35 million for his services in 2011; it now looks like a bargain.

Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | 16 goals

Mohamed Salah could win the Golden Boot for the third time in a row .

Mohamed Salah's impact at Liverpool has been incredible. Arriving from Roma for a then club-record fee of €42 million, questions were raised about whether he was worth the fee. It is fair to say now that if anything, it was a steal.

Salah has won the Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons now. In his first season with Liverpool, the Egyptian winger scored 32 goals in the league, making him the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer for a 38-game season.

Last season he shared the Golden Boot with clubmate Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, scoring 22 goals in the league.

The 28-year old continues to perform at a high level. Already considered by some to be a Liverpool legend, Salah has made 144 appearances for the club so far. He has scored 91 goals and provided 37 assists during that time.

🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah in the #PremierLeague this season:



26 appearances

16 goals [t-3rd in PL]

6 assists



Per 90 min:



3.92 shots [3rd in PL]

1.72 shots on target [3rd in PL]

1.88 chances created

1.76 dribbles#LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/3roQYwhyqo — Premier League Stats (@PL_Statistics) June 15, 2020

Danny Ings | Southampton | 15 goals

Danny Ings has been in good form

A dark horse if ever there was one. Danny Ings' resurrection from an injury-prone striker to single-handedly leading the Saints frontline has been remarkable.

Ings made his name at Burnley before a dream move to Liverpool happened. However, constant injuries meant that Liverpool had to let him go. Southampton initially signed him on a loan deal, later shelling out £18 million to make his deal permanent.

Ings has been spectacular this season. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, was reluctant to let him leave Merseyside. The reason is now clear.

The English striker has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances for the Saints in the league and appears to be a favourite of coach Ralph Hassenhuttl. Hassenhuttl is known for his frantic pressing, and Ings fits into his style of play perfectly.

There were heavy rumours that Gareth Southgate was considering taking Ings to the Euros this year when star forwards Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane both had serious injuries. Unfortunately, it looks like Ings will have to start from scratch now.