Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot at UEFA Euro 2020

After being delayed by an entire calendar year, the much-anticipated UEFA Euro 2020 is finally set to kick off in less than a fortnight. The 15 previous editions of one of football's biggest international titles have delivered some incredible moments, and much of the same is expected of Euro 2020 as well.

The European Championships have seen some of the greatest players in history face off against each other. From the great Michel Platini to Zinedine Zidane, and Gerd 'Der Bomber' Mueller to Cristiano Ronaldo — the competition has witnessed an illustrious list of football icons.

Despite appearing in just one edition of the Euros, Platini is often considered to be one of the best players in the competition's history, if not the best. Of course, it is with good reason as that one edition saw Platini score an astonishing nine goals in five games in 1984.

The legendary Frenchman became the highest-scorer in Euro history despite playing just five games. His tally of nine goals stands to this day, although it isn't an outright record anymore as Cristiano Ronaldo also racked up nine. That being said, he needed 16 more games to do so than the three-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Many forwards over the years have tried, but none have even managed to get close to the mercurial Platini's record. However, that won't stop them from trying, and Euro 2020 is another opportunity for players to make history with their countries.

Euro 2020 has a long list of stellar superstars lining up for their nations, including some of the most in-form forwards in world football. On that note, here is a look at the top five contenders for the Golden Boot at the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 — Golden Boot contenders

#5 Karim Benzema | France

France v Honduras: Group E - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Undoubtedly the headline selection ahead of Euro 2020 has been that of Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema. Didier Deschamps called up the striker for the first time since late 2015 after being exiled from the squad due to off-field matters. However, with Benzema now back with Les Bleus and set to feature at Euro 2020, he will definitely be a contender for the Golden Boot.

Benzema is one of the best strikers in world football and has consistently delivered for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane with relatively little service in the final third.

The Frenchman ended last season's LaLiga Santander campaign with more goals and assists (32) than anyone bar Lionel Messi. He has been in great form and could be up there with the highest scorers in the competition.

#4 Robert Lewandowski | Poland

Scotland v Poland - UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier

In terms of form over the last two seasons, there is a very good case for Robert Lewandowski being the best striker in world football. He guided Bayern Munich to a historic European treble in 2019-20 with a career-best 55-goal tally. Ahead of Euro 2020, he broke Gerd Muller's historic 40-goal Bundesliga record, scoring 41 goals in just 29 (!) games.

The Pole is in the best form of his incredible career so far, which is saying something as he's always been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe.

Heading into Euro 2020, Lewandowski is undoubtedly a contender for the Golden Boot. Perhaps the 32-year-old could have been ranked higher up on the list if he had a star-studded attack to play alongside, much like the others on the list.

