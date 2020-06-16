Top 5 contenders for the Golden Glove award | Premier League 2019-20

As the Premier League is set for a blockbuster return, we take a look at the leading contenders for the Golden Glove.

Many keepers have punched well above their weight and have had remarkable campaigns so far, particularly Sheffield's Dean Henderson.

Liverpool's first-choice keeper Alisson Becker

The Premier League is finally set for a spectacular return after nearly a three-month absence. The league is set to resume with relegation contenders Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United at Villa Park. The second fixture on the opening night is an eye-catching one, though, with champions Manchester City playing hosts to Mikel Arteta's troubled Arsenal side.

While many outfield players have had commendable seasons so far, many goalkeepers have had remarkable campaigns. What's perhaps all the more surprising is the inclusion of players who aren't traditionally in the mix for the Golden Glove, and similarly, the exclusion of some veterans. David de Gea, for instance, has arguably been the best keeper in the Premier League for a few years now but has had a season to forget in 2019/20.

On that note, here, we take a look at the top five contenders for the Premier League Golden Glove in 2019/20.

5. Ederson Moraes

Ederson's miscalculated throw led to a Scott McTominay screamer at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola was convinced enough by Ederson's quality at Benfica to demand his arrival at the Etihad Stadium. The Brazilian is a fantastic ball-player and essentially gives Manchester City an extra option while retaining the ball in defence. The 26-year-old is one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League and has transformed the way Manchester City play football under Guardiola.

Although Ederson has racked up nine clean sheets in 2019/20, City as a whole have endured a difficult campaign. They began the season with ambitions of a Premier League three-peat but they found themselves 25 points adrift of the title. Individually, the Brazilian has conceded 24 goals in his 25 games committing three errors leading to goals. He faced a low tally of 74 shots on goal, saving 50 of them successfully.

3 - Ederson has made his third error leading to a goal in his Premier League career, with Man City failing to win the previous two games in which he did (1-1 v Everton August 2017, 3-4 v Liverpool January 2018). D'oh. #MCISOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

The City defence have struggled this year and the Brazilian has certainly been affected by that being the case. However, with Aymeric Laporte back to full fitness and City looking to seal second place on the Premier League table, Ederson could be back in contention for the Golden Glove.

4. Nick Pope

Burnley's towering goalkeeper Nick Pope

Burnley custodian Nick Pope currently leads the Premier League's clean sheets chart with 11 shut-outs. The Englishman was in inspired form before the lockdown was enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pope kept managed five clean sheets in the Clarets' last nine Premier League games.

While never a regular fixture for his national side, Pope has proven to be a reliable successor to Tom Heaton. The former Manchester United goalkeeper saw great success during his stint at Burnley. Pope's rise aided them not only to replace Heaton but improve on him in many aspects.

11/17 - Nick Pope saving a Jamie Vardy penalty is the first example of an English goalkeeper saving an English player's penalty in the Premier League since November 2017, when Joe Hart saved a Wayne Rooney penalty. Novelty. pic.twitter.com/2etNLfpXsZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2020

The 28-year-old has conceded 40 goals in his 29 Premier League appearances, albeit out of a whopping 120 shots on target. However, he saved 80 of them, registering 11 clean sheets and committing just two direct errors in the process. Pope also saved a penalty for his side. He would hope to continue this form as Burnely aim for a top-half finish on the Premier League table.

3. Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson has been a revelation for Sheffield this campaign

Arguably the most surprising name on this list, Sheffield United's Dean Henderson has had a spectacular 2019/20 campaign so far. The English goalkeeper has been a catalyst for the Blades' push for a finish in the European berths on the Premier League table. Sheffield currently sit seventh on the table on 43 points, albeit having played a game lesser than sixth-placed Wolves.

The on-loan Manchester United keeper has undisputedly had a better season than the man who he could potentially succeed, David de Gea. While the current Man United #1 has struggled this season, his successor has had a blinding season and staked his claim for the Spaniard's spot.

Dean Henderson and David de Gea have each made 65 saves in the Premier League this season, though De Gea has conceded nine more goals



Henderson - 77.4% save success

De Gea - 69.9% save success



Would United be making a mistake to sell Henderson in the summer? pic.twitter.com/GqKg2nvCKS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 14, 2020

Henderson has saved a whopping 64 shots out of the 86 he has faced, amounting to a save percentage of over 75%. The 23-year-old has kept ten clean sheets in his 27 games so far and has conceded just 22 goals in that period. With only one error leading to a goal, Henderson has reiterated that he has De Gea's Old Trafford throne set firmly in his sights.

2. Kasper Schmeichel

The Dane has had a stellar season with the Foxes so far

After a couple of decent seasons, Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel has once again stepped into the spotlight with a few superb displays in the 2019/20 Premier League season. The Foxes look fully charged a battle to secure Champions League football under Brendan Rodgers. Star defender Çağlar Söyüncü stepped into a Harry Maguire-sized hole left in the squad and helped Leicester solidify their backline.

The Danish keeper, son of former United legend Peter Schmeichel, has managed ten clean sheets so far in the ongoing season. He has aided the Foxes' cause spectacularly and bailed them out of trouble when under pressure.

4 - Kasper Schmeichel's save for Sergio Aguero's penalty was his fourth @premierleague penalty save - one more than his father Peter made in his entire Premier League career. Pride. #LEIMCI pic.twitter.com/eJMAnOgfl7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2020

Leicester and Schmeichel have faced 105 shots on their goal, second only to Burnley's Pope on this list, and successfully saved 77 of them. He has conceded 28 goals in his 29 games without committing a single error leading to a goal and saved a penalty for Leicester. He is only one of the two players on this list yet to commit a mistake leading to a goal.

1. Alisson Becker

Alisson has been simply magnificent this term

Liverpool's gargantuan Brazilian and the best goalkeeper in the league, Alisson Becker, remains the leading contender for the Golden Glove award for 2019-20. The former Roma man has played at least seven games lesser than any player on this list. What's astonishing is that despite him playing just 20 games, he only has lesser clean sheets than one other player (Pope) in the Premier League. The Englishman has played nine games more.

Alisson has managed ten clean sheets in just 20 games this campaign as he helped shore up Liverpool's defence. The result is clear, of course, as Liverpool currently sit 25 points above second-placed Manchester City — a lead that has never been established in the Premier League era.

Alisson Becker has a higher save percentage than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season:



❍ 80.36% save percentage

❍ 56 shots on target faced

❍ 45 saves made#AskSquawka https://t.co/2OWZ0nlMk3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 14, 2020

With Alisson in goal, the Premier League leaders have conceded just 11 goals in 20 games. The 27-year-old has saved a stunning 45 of the 56 shots he has faced in the league this year, tallying up to an 80.3% save success rate. With the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ahead of him, expect the Brazilian to steal the show upon the Premier League's resumption.