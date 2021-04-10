Top 5 contenders for PFA Player of the Year award (2020-21)

The PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) Player of the Year is an annual award bestowed on the player deemed to have had the best year in English football.

This season, there have been some scintillating performances from a host of players from various teams. With the 2020-21 Premier League season nearing its conclusion, many players have staked their claim for the prestigious PFA award.

Top five contenders for the 2020-21 PFA Player of the Year award:

The Manchester City trio of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw, Tottenham Hotspur duo of Harry Kane and Son-Heung Min are some of the contenders.

#5 Tomas Soucek (West Ham United)

Tomas Soucek

Tomas Soucek is having his best season in front of goal and has emerged as an outsider for the PFA Player of the Year award.

The West Ham United midfielder has been a vital player in his team's campaign for an unlikely top-4 finish, scoring nine league goals. Soucek is West Ham’s top goal-scorer this season and has been involved in 20% of his team's league goals this campaign.

The Czech Republic midfielder has had an impressive 77% passing accuracy and has completed 11.6 passes per 90 minutes in the final third. Playing at the heart of the Hammers midfield, the Czech forms the team's backbone and is adept in transitioning play from defence to attack.

West Ham are just a point adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea. If Soucek plays his part in ensuring a top-four finish, he would be a strong contender for the PFA award this season.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have had an inconsistent league campaign, but Harry Kane has been dominant in front of goal. The Englishman has been involved in 45 goals (29 goals, 16 assists) in 41 games for Spurs across all competitions this season.

The duo of Son-Heung Min and Kane has played a huge role in keeping Spurs in a Europa League spot and perhaps a top-four finish. Despite playing in a midfield that lacks creativity, Kane has managed to find the back of the net on numerous occasions.

The Englishman has an impressive average of 4.4 shots per game, with 1.6 shots on target. The 27-year old leads the Premier League goal-scoring and assists chart.

Harry Kane has an xG (expected goals) of 16.7, making him one of the most feared strikers in European football.

There is hardly anything more Kane can do to lift a dismal Spurs side. But if he can ensure a strong end to the season for his team, he would be a firm favourite for the PFA award.

