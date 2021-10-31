Barcelona is currently enduring what could be called the toughest phase in the club's history. They sit in 9th place in La Liga and had back-to-back losses in the Champions League and the domestic league. These don't even cover half of the Catalans' issues.

Ronald Koeman's recent sacking has added to the club's grimace and fans are left baffled about their beloved club's future. Nevertheless, history has given us enough to never write off Barcelona.

With the amount of firepower they possess, Blaugrana are capable enough to bounce back at any given time. The team houses some of the best players from across the world who are natural winners. While we patiently wait for Barcelona's comeback, let's take a moment to look at Barcelona's most successful individuals in terms of trophy count.

Top 5 current Barcelona players who have won the most career trophies

Note: Only top-tier trophies are considered.

#5 Jordi Alba — 16

Alba was once released by the club citing his diminutive stature

Jordi Alba is one of the senior-most players within the ranks of Barcelona at the moment. Spending his boy-hood days with the Catalans, Alba was released by the club citing his diminutive stature.

However, his heroics with Valenica urged his former side to make a move for him. Jordi Alba rejoined Barcelona in 2012 and pioneered a unique style of play in accordance with Pep Guardiola's tactics.

Jordi Alba's pace and positioning made him a perfect aid to the team's attackers. At the same time, he barely sets a foot wrong while performing defensive duties.

Playing a key role in Barcelona's dominance during 2010s, Jordi Alba won a total of 15 trophies with the club. The left-back claimed his only international trophy after the 2012 EURO triumph with Spain.

#4 Sergio Aguero — 19

Kun Aguero has won many trophies with his former clubs, namely Atletico Madrid and Manchester City

This year's transfer window saw Sergio Aguero make a bitter-sweet move to Barcelona. Aguero joined Barca to start a new journey alongside his countryman and close friend Lionel Messi. However, the latter's shocking departure left the former Man City striker disheartened.

Nevertheless, Aguero is doing his best to help Barcelona during their tough times and his massive experience is something the club could use right now. After spending 10 years at Manchester City, the Argentine left as a club legend with various records under his belt.

Kun Aguero has won many trophies with his former clubs, namely Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. He also broke the international trophy deadlock after securing the 2021 Copa America.

