Top 5 current Chelsea players who graduated from the club's academy

Chelsea have been producing players from their academy for a long time. But the Blues have been criticised for not giving enough chances to their youngsters. Things have changed lately, and the Champions League winners have incorporated a few academy products into their first team.

Frank Lampard's arrival and the transfer ban forced Chelsea to change their approach towards academy players. To be fair, the players coming out of their academy have also proven why they deserve their chances. The Blues have seven academy players in their Premier League squad this season, and at least three of them start on a regular basis.

#5 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek struggled at Chelsea.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had a tough time at Chelsea, as he never settled into the first team. The Englishman was all set to break into the team and seal his place. But he got injured in a friendly just before Chelsea's Europa League triumph in Baku against Arsenal.

The midfielder had the physique and talent to become one of the best players in his position, but was mismanaged a few times. Antonio Conte saw him as a striker, while Maurizio Sarri used him as an attacking midfielder.

Thomas Tuchel sees him as a no. 6 ,and has been using him in the pivot in the last few games. If Ruben Loftus-Cheek keeps doing well and hits top form, there may be no stopping him from breaking into the Chelsea starting XI again.

#4 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi is easily one of the most talented players Chelsea have ever produced. He has the ability to get past defenders, and beat them in one-on-one situations without breaking a sweat.

The Englishman, who could soon switch to Ghana, was a target for Bayern Munich before he penned a new deal at Chelsea. The Bundesliga side saw his high ceiling sealing, and tried to lure him.

However, Chelsea were not letting him leave any time soon, as they see him as a part of the club's future. He has not sealed his place in the starting XI. But he could feature a lot more in the coming games, as he has impressed in his substitute appearances this season.

