Ever since the takeover by Emirati billionaire Sheik Mansour in 2008, Manchester City's fortunes have been on the up. In the last decade, City have been one of the most successful teams in the Premier League.

It is thanks to their spectacular recruitment of players and a continued investment in the club's project.

This even extends to the managers that have been employed by City in the past few years. City lifted their first league title under Roberto Mancini. After a brief but successful spell with Manuel Pellegrini, they appointed Pep Guardiola with a clear mission of total English domination.

The players at City who have brought so much in terms of silverware to the club also deserve massive credit.

5 current Manchester City players who have won the most career trophies

#5 Raheem Sterling - 9 major trophies

Raheem Sterling is a player who has been a major part of the success City have enjoyed on the domestic front.

Sterling came through the ranks as a teenager at rival club Liverpool where he proved his explosive talent on the wings. This was enough to convince City to make him the then most expensive English player of all time by signing him for an estimated £49 million in 2015.

Raheem Sterling's career since then has been on the ascendency thanks to Guardiola's proven methods and brilliant man management.

He has won a career total of nine major trophies at City. Sterling has three Premier League titles, five English League Cups and one F.A. Cup victory to his name.

#4 İlkay Gündoğan & Benjamin Mendy - 10 major trophies

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

In 2016, Manchester City made a move for German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan that saw him switch to blue from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. He was brought to the English side in a deal worth £20 million.

Throughout the years Gündoğan has made extraordinary performances from City's midfield. This has surely made him one of the undroppable members of the club's first team. He has even reveled in the role of a false striker, scoring 13 goals last season, all thanks to Guardiola's ingenious coaching.

Gündoğan has so far lifted a total of ten trophies across his time in England and Germany. He is a three-time Premier League and a 2011-12 Bundesliga winner.

Benjamin Mendy is another player who deserves a mention on our list. He too has been an exceptional player for Manchester City.

He has won a grand total of 10 trophies so far in his career. He is a Premier League winner with City and a Ligue 1 champion with AS Monaco. Mendy is also a 2018 World Cup winner thanks to his performances for the French National Team.

