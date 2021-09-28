Manchester United are an elite institution. They are an institution that has always valued and preserved talents from their very own academy. The search for their next superstar always begins at home. "Youth. Courage. Success". The first pillar of their motto shall always belong to youth.

The likes of legends such as David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes went on to win everything in football. This shows that Manchester United's academy is possibly the greatest in all of Europe.

The current structure of the academy has undergone significant reform over the years. It is presently headed by Nick Cox. An important part of Manchester United's academy is also the commitment of their first-team managers towards giving their youth significant game-time.

The appointment of short-term minded managers did see United's academy take a step back. However, ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjær was appointed, he has reaffirmed his commitment to developing Manchester United's talents from their academy. He has also made sure that they form a major part of his teams.

A relatively recent win, which shall stand as testament to Manchester United's commitment to the academy, is the one against PSG in the Champions League. It came at the Parc de Princes in 2019. It was a game where talents like Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay and Tahith Chong all took the field as United celebrated another glorious European night.

Top 5 current Manchester United players who graduated from the club’s academy

#5 Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is a box-to-box midfielder who has come through the ranks from the Manchester United academy. He has been a part of their first-team ever since he came through under former United manager Jose Mourinho.

Over the years, the twenty-four-year-old has proven to be a solid option for Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the United midfield. He sits as a pivot in one of the "McFred" positions (a nickname for the duo of McTominay and Fred).

Scott McTominay is a player who has featured 94 times for United since his debut. He has also contributed 10 goals and managed two assists. With his best years still ahead of him, McTominay is expected to be an indispensable part of Solskjær's core team.

#4 Jesse Lingard

Manchester United v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Third Round

Jesse Lingard is a player who has recently been stealing headlines due to his up-and-down performances for Manchester United. He had a midweek disaster, wherein he gave away a goal which saw his team defeated in the Champions League against Young Boys. But he came back from that and grabbed all the praise as he came on to score the winning goal in United's next fixture against West Ham.

Jesse Lingard, after his loan spell to West Ham away from his parent club, has rejuvenated his career. This uptick in form has meant that he is now an important part of Solskjær's plans for the season. He is reportedly close to signing a new contract at United. He is expected to add majorly to his youthful association with the club, which has resulted in 215 appearances so far.

