Despite their failure in European competitions, PSG has always maintained a reputation for being one of the strongest teams around. The same goes for the quality of individuals within their legions as well.
Having been the clear winner of the 2021 summer transfer window, the Parisians currently boast one of the most star-studded squads in the world. Housing highly valuable players already, PSG took it a notch higher by signing the El Clasico captains within a span of a few weeks. Both of them, i.e. Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, came on free transfers.
While we are left confused about who's the strongest player in the ranks of PSG, let's take a look at their most successful players in terms of trophy count.
Top 5 current PSG players who have won the most career trophies
Note: Only top-tier trophies are considered.
Source: Transfermarkt
#5 Sergio Ramos — 25
PSG secured the Sergio Ramos move much to the shock of countless Real Madrid fans. Signing the former Spanish captain as a free agent was an absolute bargain for the nine-time Ligue 1 champs.
Sergio Ramos has had a stellar career so far and now looks all set to conquer the French league. However, the former Real Madrid center-back is yet to play a game for PSG following an injury.
Sergio Ramos is one of the most decorated players in the history of Spain and Real Madrid and was at the forefront during big occasions. He is the only captain in the modern Champions League era to have won three back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies.
Sergio Ramos' tally of 25 career trophies is highlighted by one FIFA World Cup, two EURO Cups and four UEFA Champions League titles.
#4 Marco Verratti — 28
Marco Verratti is considered one of the most hardworking and talented midfielders of the modern era. Verratti's diminutive stature makes him swift and the same becomes deadly when combined with his creativity.
Joining the Parisians in 2012, the Italian midfielder has played over 350 games across all competitions in PSG's kit. Verratti has been highly influential in each of his club's achievements.
Marco Verratti has stacked 28 career trophies so far in his cabinet. It also includes Italy's 2020 Euro triumph. The Pescara-born player has won Trophée des Champions eight times in a row. He has also won the Coupe de la Ligue back-to-back five times.
Despite a massive number of career trophies, Marco Verratti lacks a continental trophy with the club.