Top 5 current Real Madrid players who graduated from the club's academy

Real Madrid may be known for signing the best players in the world but they have developed a lot of youngsters in their academy as well. The Blancos may not have the best academy in Spain but they tend to produce star players every summer.

Real Madrid have a few former Castilla players in their squad this season and manager Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to make the most of that. With the Blancos looking to cut costs and showing a reluctance to spend big money on new players, the youngsters at the club will have an opportunity to shine.

On that note, here are the top five former Real Madrid Castilla players in the first-team this season:

Note: Vinícius Júnior was signed to Castilla first, but he will not be included in this listicle as he spent very little time with the academy.

#5 - Mariano Díaz is a product of Real Madrid's academy

Mariano Díaz's career has been a rollercoaster. He was touted for big things at the Santiago Bernabeu during his Castilla days. He was promoted to the first team in 2016 by then-manager Zinedine Zidane, who needed more firepower in attack.

Although Diaz made just eight appearances for the first team in the 2016-17 season, he ended up with a UEFA Champions League medal as he was a part of the squad.

In 2017, Lyon came calling and Real Madrid decided to sell him off for a reported €8 million fee. However, Diaz lasted just a year in France. He returned to Real Madrid as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who had left for Juventus, and was handed the No. 7 jersey.

Since then, he has not made a real impact at the club. Mariano Díaz has played 42 games in the league since rejoining in 2018, scoring six times.

#4 - Nacho Fernández

Nacho Fernández is one player every club would want to have in their squad. The Spaniard is versatile and can play anywhere across the backline.

The defender joined Real Madrid at the age of 11 after two years with AD Complutense. He has been with Los Blancos ever since and has not been loaned out even once.

Jose Mourinho was the manager who promoted Nacho Fernández into the first team during his stint at the club. The Portuguese made the call in 2012, promoting Nacho as well as two other Castilla players – Alvaro Morata and Jesus.

Nacho penned a new deal this summer, which will keep him at Real Madrid until 2023. He will be 33 years old when his contract expires and given how well he has performed so far, it would not be surprising to see him handed another new deal. He could even end up retiring as a one-club man.

Nacho has made 241 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions.

