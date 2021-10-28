Real Madrid have been one of the most successful clubs in the history of the game of football. They have often been described as the greatest of clubs to ever exist.

A major reason behind their successes have been the various superstars who have played for them. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane have all contributed to cementing Real Madrid's spot at the pinnacle of European football.

Top 5 current Real Madrid players who have won the most career trophies

#5 Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro and Eden Hazard - 9 major trophies

Casemiro is a Brazilian player who is a mainstay in the Real Madrid midfield.

He is a player who has come through their academy after loan spells in Brazil and Portugal. He has displayed impressive physicality and dominating midfield performances. Due to this, he became a key player under former manager Zinedine Zidane.

So far he has lifted a total of nine major trophies, including four Champions League titles.

Eden Hazard is another player in the Real Madrid squad who has also lifted nine major trophies in his career. Before joining Los Blancos, he had an immensely successful spell in England with Chelsea, with whom he won the Premier League twice. Real Madrid picked him to replace the outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo and handed him the iconic no. 7.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is another former Chelsea player in the current squad to have won a total of nine trophies. The Belgian keeper first broke into Atletico Madrid's first team and won two trophies with them along the way.

In 2015, he moved back to Chelsea and helped them secure two Premier League titles. Since 2018 he has been a part of the Real Madrid squad and has helped them lift the La Liga title.

#4 Marcelo & Luka Modric - 12 major trophies

Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Luka Modric is a massively important first-team midfielder for Real Madrid. The 2018 Ballon D'Or winner has been an incremental part of the success that the club has enjoyed over the last decade.

Modric, at 36 years old, continues to dominate possession for the Spanish side. He would be keen to add more trophies to his already impressive trophy cabinet.

Marcelo is the undisputed Real Madrid captain and one of their most experienced players. He joined the Spanish side in 2007 and has played a vital part on the left side of their defense. He is a five-time La Liga winner, a four-time Champions League winner and a two-time Spanish Cup winner with Real Madrid.

