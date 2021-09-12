Top 5 deadline-day signings who flopped

Deadline day: one of the most dreaded days for football clubs across two mandatory transfer windows. It's a day where important squad players might drop huge transfer bombs, announcing their intention to leave the club.

And alongside all the last-minute drama is the crisis of filing massive paperwork against a race with the transfer deadline.

Yet transfer deadline day stands out as a remarkably fortuitous day for snatching cut-price deals. All with a big risk.

Clubs don't have as much time to delve into researching whether or not the player fits their style and it all comes down to the value they're getting on the market.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five transfer deadline-day signings who flopped.

#5 David Luiz to Arsenal (£8m)

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Rash challenges and giving away meaningless penalties. Do these two things remind you of a Brazilian defender who was at one time the most expensive central defender that PSG signed? Well, it's David Luiz, but it's the 32-year-old version of him that Arsenal snapped up on the 2019 summer deadline day for an £8m fee from Chelsea.

Luiz was signed as an option who would not only bring some much-needed experience to a relatively young side but also as a player who would often help rotate the core team players. Yet David Luiz ended up being one of the first names on the sheet as Arsenal's main defenders picked up injuries. Subsequently, the Brazilian got enough game time.

A record that sums up his time at Arsenal, you ask? How about becoming the player with a record of having conceded the most number of penalties in a single season. Surely, Luiz was a signing that flopped for Mikel Arteta.

EXCL: David Luiz to Flamengo, verbal agreement reached and here we go! The Brazilian centre back has accepted the contract proposal until December 2022. He’s now set to join Mengão. 🔴⚫️ #Flamengo #transfers



Paperworks time now. Mission: winning the league also in Brazil. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/O2W7q9H4IG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2021

#4 Marouane Fellaini to Manchester United (£27.5m)

Watford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

A signing from the doomed Moyes era for football giants Manchester United. Fellaini was one of Everton's standout performers from previous seasons and a trusted player who learned his trade under David Moyes. The midfielder created chances all around the pitch and played with an attitude that saw him put his body on the line.

Marouane Fellaini then signed for Manchester United on the summer deadline day of 2013 for a reported £27.5m fee from Everton. But he soon became a signing that is surely enough to embarrass United's transfer dealings from the post-Ferguson era.

With inconsistent and repeated sub-par performances he definitely did not live up to his reputation at Old Trafford. However, as Jose Mourinho's stint started at the club, Marouane Fellaini seemed to improve and started delivering bit by bit.

But he will still be largely seen as a signing who flopped for Manchester United after leaving the club in January 2019.

Huge thank you to everyone I have worked with during my time @ManUtd. I have made some great friends and wish them and the club every success for the future #manchesterunited pic.twitter.com/LKrXcUjgyq — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) February 1, 2019

