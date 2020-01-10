Top 5 defenders in the Premier League at present

Who are the finest defenders in the EPL right now?

Football is a team sport consisting of eleven players who have to work together to achieve success. When one part of the team fails to impress, the whole team suffers its consequences. In the same vein, when one area improves significantly, the whole team benefits handsomely.

At present, there are a lot of teams in the Premier League who are on a good run mainly because some areas of their squad are delivering consistently. Likewise, we have others who are yet to take-off owing to the fact that some departments of their teams are yet to step up. One area that often lets team performances down significantly is the defence.

The defence is probably the most important department in a football team. Scoring countless goals won't matter much when your backline fails to deliver. As a result, many Premier League clubs are paying close attention and investing a lot into that area.

This has led to the rise of many amazing defenders in the division this season. These wonderful players are acting as the backbones of their respective teams and they are putting in tremendous efforts to ensure victory is achieved.

Even when the players up front are having off-days, they keep the defence together and make sure that the lean advantages the attackers manage to secure do not go to waste. Without further ado, let's look at the top 5 defenders in the Premier League right now:

#5 Enda Stevens

Stevens is surpassing expectations in the EPL this season

What can one say about a player who is part of a team that came from the lower league and started running other sides in the Premier League ragged while giving the big boys a run for their money?

Sheffield United is a team that was touted to struggle to stay in the English top-flight at the beginning of the season. However, as it stands, they are even performing better than some of the traditional big six.

At present, The Blades are eighth on the Premier League table, two points ahead of Arsenal, who sit at 10th and four points ahead of Everton, who occupy the 11th spot. This amazing feat is due in part to the consistency and efficiency of their defender, Enda Stevens.

True, one might say he is a part of a bigger defensive unit, but considering his contributions so far, you will agree that he is a real livewire of the team.

At the other end of the pitch, Stevens has contributed a goal and two assists. With 48 tackles, 24 interceptions, 32 clearances, 21 blocks, and 16 aerial duels won, he surely provides a real defensive cushion for Sheffield United.

