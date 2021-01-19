Top 5 defenders in La Liga this season (2020-21)

The 2020-21 La Liga season has already had its fair share of twists and turns. With Real Madrid and Barcelona struggling to record victories consistently, Atletico Madrid have raced to the top of the table and could well win their first La Liga title since the 2013-14 season.

Diego Simeone's side are the team to beat this season, but the likes of Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Sevilla have also shown flashes of brilliance and could well play pivotal roles in shaping the league table.

Los Rojiblancos are blessed with some of the best defenders in the continent, with the side from the Spanish capital returning to their imperious best at the back this season. Several other defenders have also impressed with a series of eye-catching displays and have been linked with big-money moves to other European clubs.

On that note, here are the five best defenders in La Liga this season.

#5 Kieran Trippier | Atletico Madrid

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Kieran Trippier's move to Atletico Madrid raised eyebrows, as Simeone opted to sign the Englishman to replace the outgoing Juanfran. Known for his crossing ability and set pieces, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has become a key player for Los Rojiblancos since making the unexpected switch to the Spanish capital.

Trippier has come leaps and bounds defensively under the Argentine and has cemented his spot in the starting XI. He will look to use his experience and spearhead Atleti to the La Liga title, as they currently find themselves above Barcelona and Real Madrid in the league standings.

#4 Pau Torres | Villarreal

Villarreal CF v SD Eibar - La Liga Santander

Pau Torres has been the standout player for Villarreal this season, as they continue to go from strength to strength under Unai Emery. The towering central defender is also a full Spain international and looks set to be called up by Luis Enrique for the European championships later this year.

A left footed defender by trade, Torres has shown his elegance on the ball and has also developed a knack of scoring important goals for club and country. Emery hailed him earlier this year as one of the best players he has worked with and it remains to be seen if Villarreal manage to keep hold of him in the coming months.

The 24-year-old has been linked with big-money moves to Arsenal and Real Madrid and has a bright future ahead of him.