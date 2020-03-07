Top 5 defensive records amongst European clubs this season

Virgil van Dijk is part of one of the best defences in the world

Sir Alex Ferguson once stated that a good attack can win you games, but a solid defence will win you titles. And that theory has been proven right this season with Liverpool's defensive solidity getting them over the line in most games this campaign. Other leagues too, have proven this theory to be right this season with Real Madrid, the team with the least amount of goals conceded in La Liga, sitting top of the table. But the real question is, who has the best defensive record out of Europe's top 5 leagues this season? Read on.

#5: Inter Milan | 22 goals conceded

Inter Milan will be hoping to win their first Serie A title in 10 years this season.

Since the arrival of Antonio Conte, Inter Milan have looked like a team ready to win their first Serie A title since 2010 after finally finding the perfect balance between defence and attack. Inter have conceded the least amount of goals in the Serie A this season with 22 as well as scoring 49 goals, leaving them 8 points away from the top with two games in hand. Conte has found the perfect balance of experience in his back three which usually consists of Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar who have formed an almost impenetrable defence.

Conte as well as the players, deserve credit for how the team has performed this season. But it has to be said that without the tactical know-how of Antonio Conte and his set-up of 3-5-2, Inter wouldn't be the same, hard to beat side that he has built over the past year. The Italian manager will be hoping to be the man to end Inter's 10-year wait for a Serie A title and in doing so, cement his place in Inter folklore.

#Note: All statistics as of March 6, 2020

1 / 5 NEXT