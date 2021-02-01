Top 5 departures from the Premier League during the current transfer window

The current transfer window closes today, and while there have been a handful of moves, the Premier League’s big clubs certainly haven’t been as active as they usually would be.

Only a couple of sides have moved to bring new stars in, and a lot of the transfers we’ve seen have been loan moves. However, a handful of big-name players have still departed the Premier League.

Whether some will be back – primarily those on loan moves – is a big question mark, but for now at least, the following five stars are no longer Premier League players.

#1 Mesut Ozil – Arsenal to Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil's Arsenal career is finally over with his move to Fenerbahce

When Mesut Ozil was frozen out of Arsenal’s squad by boss Mikel Arteta last summer, the writing was always on the wall for the German.

It only seemed like a matter of time before he found a transfer away from the Gunners, with the only question being whether the transfer would come before his contract with the club expired in June.

However, after agreeing to cancel his hefty £350k-per-week deal with Arsenal – losing around £7 million in the process – Ozil has been able to find a transfer away from North London.

Last week saw him sign with Turkish club Fenerbahce as a free agent, inking a three-and-a-half-year deal that should keep him there until he’s 35 years old.

The transfer should theoretically suit Ozil well. He comes from a Turkish background, speaks Turkish as his first language and was known to follow Fenerbahce as a child.

After seeing his Arsenal career end in such a sad way, fans who followed the German World Cup winner for so long will hope that this transfer reignites his career.

#2 Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea to AC Milan

With his Chelsea career stalling, Fikayo Tomori has made a move to AC Milan

The case of Fikayo Tomori’s Chelsea career is a pretty strange one. The Blues academy product returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019 after an impressive season on loan at Derby County and instantly found himself thrust into the first team by new boss Frank Lampard.

Tomori enjoyed a fantastic first-half season in 2019-20, starring for Chelsea and making his senior England debut in the process. However, after an injury midway through the campaign, the central defender was unable to regain his place and found himself frozen out.

Quite why Lampard choose to treat such a talented player this way is anyone’s guess, particularly as his teammates like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen were hardly in good form.

At any rate, Tomori was rumoured to be considering a loan move to West Ham during the summer transfer window, but it never panned out. Now though, he’s found a move that does suit him – a loan to Italian giants AC Milan.

Tomori has already made two appearances for his new club since arriving in Italy and reportedly played excellently in Milan’s 1-2 win over Bologna this weekend. With the Rossoneri currently at the top of Serie A, there’s even a chance the 23-year old could win the Scudetto this summer.

Considering the £30 million option to purchase in his loan deal, there’s also a chance that if he proves to be a hit, Tomori could end up staying in Milan for good come the summer.

