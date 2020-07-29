The Premier League is the most exciting league in Europe for several reasons. One of them is the fact that there is no league that matches the pace and electricity of the English league. Fleet-footed players who can dribble past defenders with ease are a feature of almost every team in the league and there is never a shortage of players who can mosey around defenders with ease.

The departure of one of the best Premier League dribblers of all time, Eden Hazard, meant that we were going to be able to crown a new player this time as the best in the league.

Let's take a look at:

Top 5 dribblers in the Premier League 2019-20

#5 Nathan Redmond - Southampton

Nathan Redmond going about his business against Bournemouth

Southampton were in top form following the restart and Nathan Redmond is one of their creators-in-chief. The 26-year-old is excellent with the ball at his feet and while his crossing from the wing is a bit suspect, he makes up for it with his ability to cut in to the area and slalom past defenders to open up spaces in enemy territory.

Redmond completed 79 take-ons in the Premier League in 2019/20 season. He is usually deployed as a wide midfielder. Redmond is a player who is quite hard to negotiate with when the Saints break on the counter and that's in, no small part, thanks to his ability to beat defenders.

Apps: 37



Apps: 37

G: 5

A: 6



Mixed season for Redz. Getting multiple injuries didn't help him build up a consistent run of good performances. Sometimes frustrating to watch, but we miss him when he doesn't play.



Best moment: Goal vs Pompey



Rating: 6.5/10 pic.twitter.com/skdP0Ra7cG — Harry (@ffsHaarry) July 28, 2020

#4 Emiliano Buendia - Norwich City

Emiliano Buendia takes on Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood of Manchester United

Though Norwich had a forgettable season at the end of which they got relegated, some of their players did leave a lasting impression. One of the most eye-catching players for the Canaries was their attacker Emiliano Buendia.

Watching Buendia sell defenders down the river with a drop of the shoulder and his ability to swiftly switch the ball from one foot to the other are definitely some of the joys of watching Norwich City play. He along with Cantwell formed a formidable partnership in attacking midfield initially before running out of steam.

Buendia is one of the best in the league when it comes to taking players on and beating them and some of the Premier League sides are likely to offer him a chance to continue playing in the English top flight.

Buendia completed 102 dribbles in the Premier League this season.

Buendia for £15-20m is a bargain!! People are sleeping on this guy. Perfect Understudy for Bruno pic.twitter.com/QN4RRVRwhN — JM (@JamilMutz) July 28, 2020