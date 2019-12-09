Top 5 Dutch players to have played in Premier League history

The Netherlands are on the rise once again.

Legendary manager Louis van Gaal left the national side following a successful 2014 World Cup campaign to join Manchester United, leaving the squad in a turbulent period of transition. Several players like Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder and Nigel de Jong were reaching the end of their careers.

They didn't qualify for the 2016 Euros and the 2018 World Cup, in one of the worst phases in the team's history. The Dutch didn't have enough young players to take over from their ageing stars, leaving managers with a sub-standard squad that quickly fell behind the likes of France and Portugal.

Ajax Amsterdam's recent resurgence has helped the Netherlands massively, with youngsters like Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek providing the national team's spine. Older stars like Virgil van Dijk and Memphis Depay have also started flourishing.

The Premier League has seen its fair share of Dutch superstars. Van Dijk is arguably the best centre back in the world right now. Georginio Wijnaldum is an underrated gem, and players like Nathan Ake and Patrick van Aanholt will be very familiar to viewers by now.

But who would finish among the Premier League's top 5 Dutch players of all time?

5. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - Leeds United and Chelsea

Jimmy Hasselbaink, Mario Melchiot

One of football's journeymen, Hasselbaink represented 10 different football clubs in his career. In the Premier League, he is best known for his spell at Chelsea in the early 2000's.

Not many fans knew who the towering striker was until he joined Leeds in 1997. He won the English top flight's Golden Boot in the year 1999, before briefly leaving the country for Atletico Madrid. Chelsea soon broke the bank and signed him for a club record £15 million in 2000 after an incredible goalscoring season in Spain.

Although he never won the league title, Hasselbaink had an enormous impact in the 4 seasons he spent at Chelsea. He won a second Golden Boot in 2001, and went toe-to-toe with Thierry Henry at his peak. Despite the high-profile arrivals of Adrian Mutu and Hernan Crespo, Hasselbaink remained Chelsea's go-to goalscorer.

He eventually left Chelsea and had stints at Charlton Athletic, Middlesborough and Cardiff City before retiring.

