Top 5 English players in the Premier League this season

Shubham Dupare
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
259   //    12 Sep 2018, 13:23 IST

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Milner has been a crucial component of the Liverpool side that
have
dominated the EPL so far

England reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 28 years. This can be credited to the emergence of top quality young players in the recent years.

The Three Lions have a good depth in their squad right now. This depth can be especially seen in the attacking options that Gareth Southgate has at his disposal. With World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, Rashford, Sterling in their ranks, all of whom play in the Premier League, we can say that best of England still play in England.

So, let's take a look at 5 of the best English players in the Premier League this season, based on the stats and irrespective of whether they have been capped or not.

#5 Will Hughes

Burnley FC v Watford FC - Premier League
Will Hughes has been impressive for Watford so far

The former Derby County midfielder has been a crucial component of the high-flying Watford team this season. Yes, he hasn't scored or assisted that much goals, with only one goal scored so far, but Manager of the month Javi Gracia knows what an important role he plays on the right flank. And this is what he had to say about him, after Watford's 3-1 win over Burnley:

''clever player who can see the spaces”

The 23-year-old has started in all the fixtures for the Hornets and made 1.3 key passes per match, according to WhoScored.com. He also has made more tackles than any other Watford player and thus has been a focal point whenever Watford attack from the break.

He is a real threat coming from the right flank, and the sweet strike from 20 yards out against Burnley, just might be first of many goals he scores this season. And it is about time he is called up by Gareth Southgate.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Watford FC James Milner Harry Kane Football Top 5/Top 10
Shubham Dupare
CONTRIBUTOR
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
