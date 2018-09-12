Top 5 English players in the Premier League this season

Shubham Dupare

Milner has been a crucial component of the Liverpool side that have dominated the EPL so far

England reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 28 years. This can be credited to the emergence of top quality young players in the recent years.

The Three Lions have a good depth in their squad right now. This depth can be especially seen in the attacking options that Gareth Southgate has at his disposal. With World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, Rashford, Sterling in their ranks, all of whom play in the Premier League, we can say that best of England still play in England.

So, let's take a look at 5 of the best English players in the Premier League this season, based on the stats and irrespective of whether they have been capped or not.

#5 Will Hughes

Will Hughes has been impressive for Watford so far

The former Derby County midfielder has been a crucial component of the high-flying Watford team this season. Yes, he hasn't scored or assisted that much goals, with only one goal scored so far, but Manager of the month Javi Gracia knows what an important role he plays on the right flank. And this is what he had to say about him, after Watford's 3-1 win over Burnley:

''clever player who can see the spaces”

The 23-year-old has started in all the fixtures for the Hornets and made 1.3 key passes per match, according to WhoScored.com. He also has made more tackles than any other Watford player and thus has been a focal point whenever Watford attack from the break.

He is a real threat coming from the right flank, and the sweet strike from 20 yards out against Burnley, just might be first of many goals he scores this season. And it is about time he is called up by Gareth Southgate.

