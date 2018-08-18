Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Fantasy Premier League players after week 1

Hrishabh Chandra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
330   //    18 Aug 2018, 02:48 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Mohamed Salah - EPL top scorer last season

The start of the Premier League brought with it the start of an event which fanatic football fans have been waiting for since the end of last season, namely - the Fantasy Premier League or FPL.

FPL gives the fans a chance to create a team comprising players from all over the league within a fixed transfer budget, and are rewarded points according to the performances of the players with a variety of prizes at stake.

The first game week of the league was a really exciting one, with regular wins for the heavyweights, while some new signings made their mark on the league by producing eye- catching performances.

Many FPL players would be rejoicing at having selected top scoring players on their team, while others might be ruing the missed chance. However, it is still too early to jump at conclusions as there are still 37 matches to go in the season, but here we take a look at the top performers from game-week 1.

#5 Jose Holebas (FPL price: £4.5 million)

Watford FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Jose Holebas

Jose Holebas plays for Watford as a left-back, and he was instrumental in Watford's win over Brighton in the opening weekend.

He was a rock at the back for Watford, for 90 minutes he helped the team keep a clean sheet. His attacking play was equally impressive as it was he who assisted both of the goals in the 2-0 win.

The clean sheet coupled with two assists resulted in him scoring 13 points in the FPL this week, this places him 5th in the overall rankings. He could have scored even more if not for the yellow card he received during the game.

Not many FPL users would have preferred him as their first choice defender, but maybe it is time to rethink now. At just £4.5 million, he can turn out to be a very astute buy.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Watford FC Sadio Mane Benjamin Mendy Fantasy Premier League Football Top 5/Top 10 Fantasy Premier League Tips
Hrishabh Chandra
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid football follower and ManU fan.
Twitter explodes as Mohamed Salah nets four against Watford
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Managers who could be sacked first
RELATED STORY
From gunpoint to Everton's star man: Richarlison's...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League Clubs that will be battling it out to...
RELATED STORY
5 timely goals that changed the course of football matches
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 18/19: Top 5 midfield options...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-0 Watford: 5 talking points 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Everton set to sign €56 million Brazilian 
RELATED STORY
5 Best opening day Premier League matches
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Winners, losers and team of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us