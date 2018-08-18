Top 5 Fantasy Premier League players after week 1

Mohamed Salah - EPL top scorer last season

The start of the Premier League brought with it the start of an event which fanatic football fans have been waiting for since the end of last season, namely - the Fantasy Premier League or FPL.

FPL gives the fans a chance to create a team comprising players from all over the league within a fixed transfer budget, and are rewarded points according to the performances of the players with a variety of prizes at stake.

The first game week of the league was a really exciting one, with regular wins for the heavyweights, while some new signings made their mark on the league by producing eye- catching performances.

Many FPL players would be rejoicing at having selected top scoring players on their team, while others might be ruing the missed chance. However, it is still too early to jump at conclusions as there are still 37 matches to go in the season, but here we take a look at the top performers from game-week 1.

#5 Jose Holebas (FPL price: £4.5 million)

Jose Holebas

Jose Holebas plays for Watford as a left-back, and he was instrumental in Watford's win over Brighton in the opening weekend.

He was a rock at the back for Watford, for 90 minutes he helped the team keep a clean sheet. His attacking play was equally impressive as it was he who assisted both of the goals in the 2-0 win.

The clean sheet coupled with two assists resulted in him scoring 13 points in the FPL this week, this places him 5th in the overall rankings. He could have scored even more if not for the yellow card he received during the game.

Not many FPL users would have preferred him as their first choice defender, but maybe it is time to rethink now. At just £4.5 million, he can turn out to be a very astute buy.

