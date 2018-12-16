Top 5 Fantasy Premier League scorers till Gameweek 16

We are in the busy month of December which brings with it a number of Premier League fixtures, especially around the Christmas and New Year time. For the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, this is also the month to gain valuable points and climb up the table or increase their point difference from those below them in their respective fantasy leagues. For those FPL managers who do not go for luck and choose their players based solely on their performance, information about a player's consistency is the key.

Most FPL managers choose to go for consistent performers for their team. However, there are many players who have found their form over the past few weeks and can become potential assets for the FPL managers. The following is a list of the Top 5 Fantasy Premier League players till Gameweek 16 based on their total score:

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese has spearheaded the Arsenal attack this season.

With 98 points, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is at the 5th position in this list. The 29-year-old was the first to reach double figures in the goals tally with a brace against fierce city rivals Tottenham Hotspurs. The former Borussia Dortmund player has been in red-hot form this season and has become the talisman for Unai Emery's team.

Aubameyang adapted swiftly to the Premier League on his arrival to Arsenal last season. However, apart from his indisputable electric speed, the Arsenal forward has also found his goal-scoring boots this season and is currently the joint top-scorer in the Premier League. Forming a lethal striking partnership with the French striker Alexandre Lacazette and aptly supported by a solid midfield, Aubameyang has helped Arsenal in achieving a 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions. The Arsenal faithful as well as the FPL managers who have him in their team will hope that he continues scoring goals.

