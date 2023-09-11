Top 5 favorites to win the Saudi Pro League this season

The Saudi Pro League has dominated the footballing world media this summer with big money transfers. Big name players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Sadio Mane have found themselves in the Saudi Pro League, making it a league to keep an eye on.

It is not only players, but managers too. Steven Gerrard, Jorge Jesus and Nuno Espirito Santo are just some of the names that are managing different Saudi Pro League sides this season.

However, with the Saudi transfer window slamming shut and the clubs settled until at least January; who are the favourites to win it? Let's find out.

#5 Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard

Managed by former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, Al-Ettifaq are one of the sides predicted to challenge at the top end. Their most high- profile signing this summer was former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. Elsewhere some other foreign players include Moussa Dembele, Robin Quaison, Jack Hendry, Vitinho, Berat Ozdemir, Paulo Victor, and Marcel Tisserand.

Despite a lack of high-profile names there is plenty quality within the Al-Ettifaq ranks. With a proven manager like Steven Gerrard and successful captain like Jordan Henderson, they could be a team to watch this season.

#4 Al Nassr

Al Nassr celebrate cup win

The big story of Al Nassr is of course their number seven; none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. At 38 years old, the five time Ballon d'Or winner is still providing for Al Nassr, scoring 20 goal in 20 league games for them so far.

Despite Ronaldo likely to steal all the headlines, Al Nassr have added more star power to their squad to help the Portuguese phenomenon. Aymeric Laporte, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Otavio, Talisca, Alex Telles, David Ospina are other big names at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo is a serial winner and it is understandable why many will back Al Nassr to win the league this year. The Portuguese with his elite winning mentality is sure to elevate the Knights of Najd to glory this season.

#3 Al Ahli

Roberto Firmino of Al Ahli

Al Ahli are under the management of Matthias Jaissle who was the manager of Red Bull Salzburg before joining the Saudi League outfit. He won the league in the previous two seasons, and at 35 years old is one of the young and up-and-coming managers in world football.

In terms of players, Al Ahli are not short of big names. Three UEFA Champions League winners in Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, and Roberto Firmino are just three of the names they boast.

Elsewhere, former Newcastle United man Allan Saint-Maximin joins Franck Kessie, Ryad Boudebouz, Roger Ibanez, Merih Demiral, Modou Barrow and Ezgjian Alioski as foreign players. Highly rated 21-year-old Spanish midfielder, Gabri Veiga, also joined the club last month.

With real quality and an ambitious young manager, Al Ahli will have real aspirations to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title. However, they are fancied as slight outsiders compared to the top three, according to betting sites.

#2 Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema

With Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm and Karim Benzema leading the line, it could be hard to argue against Al Ittihad winning their second consecutive title this season.

Benzema is coming off the back of two incredible seasons with Real Madrid. In the 2021-22 season, he scored a whopping 44 goals and gave 15 assists, and in the 2022-23 season he scored 31 goals and gave six assists. The Frenchman was integral as Real Madrid won the Champions League and La Liga in 2022, as he swept up individual awards, including the big one - the Ballon d'Or.

Elsewhere, Al Ittihad have added fellow Champions League winners N'Golo Kante and Fabinho to shore up their midfield. Central defender Luiz Felipe was also signed, joining other foreign players such as Igor Coronado, Romarinho, and Ahmed Hegazi.

#1 Al Hilal

Neymar arrives at Al Hilal

Similarly to Al Nassr, Al Hilal have a player on their books that will likely steal any headlines. Following Al Hilal's failed €300m bid for Kylian Mbappe they turned to his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate, Neymar.

Not a bad alternative as Neymar arrives with trophies, goals, awards, and more all under his belt following spells with Barcelona and PSG in Europe. It is not just Neymar who leads Al Hilal to be one of the favourites for the Saudi League title, however.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Malcom, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Yassine Bounou will all feature under manager Jorge Jesus at Al Hilal this season.

Jesus has been in management since 1990 and rejoined the club this summer following a spell between 2018 and 2019. He has won league titles in Portugal and Brazil, and will be hoping he can make it three countries conquered as he aims to win the title with Al Hilal.