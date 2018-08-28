Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Favourites for the EPL Golden Boot

Deku
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
28 Aug 2018

Arsenal v Middlesbrough
Arsenal v Middlesbrough

We are in for yet another exhilarating season of Premier League football, with the teams looking as competitive as ever. Who’s going to win the league? It’s impossible to be certain- that’s how beautiful Premier League football is.

Every new season, there are loads of surprises. However, in this article, I try to do the difficult job of predicting the top five favorites for the golden boot, in this year’s unpredictable saga that is the English Premier League. 

#5 Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Gabriel Jesus could have a Break-through Season

This one is a bold prediction. No one expects a 21-year-old to become the top scorer of one of the most difficult leagues in the world. However, the man in the discussion is no ordinary 21-year-old. Gabriel Jesus has adapted excellently and quickly to the hardships of the premier league, and to the dynamism of Pep’s team. 

Many expected him to be a substitute for the main man Sergio Aguero. Actually, that's what he was supposed to be for a few years. However, Sergio’s injury problems and his own stellar performances have earned Gabriel a place in the very competitive starting lineup of Manchester City.

Quick feet, quick reflexes, and a quick mind is what earned him Pep’s trust. A high work rate and a great work ethic have helped him fit into Pep Guardiola’s difficult system smoothly. And he has only himself to thank.

He finished as Man City’s third top scorer in the league, despite fierce competition from Sterling, Aguero, and Sane. Pep has shown trust in the young man, and had featured him in the starting eleven against Huddersfield, and brought him in a substitute against Arsenal and the Wolves.

Noticeably the Wolves, because it was when Man City were trailing. If Pep displays the same trust and if Jesus hits another gear, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if Gabriel puts a dismissal world cup behind and has the season of his career. 

Premier League 17-18 Stats

