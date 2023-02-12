Top 5 most followed football players on social media

Footballers have a significant presence on social media, with many of them using platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to connect with fans and share glimpses of their personal and professional lives.

With millions of followers on these platforms, footballers have become some of the most influential people on the internet. They use their platforms to promote products, causes and their own personal brands.

The use of social media by footballers has had both positive and negative effects. On the one hand, it allows fans to feel more connected to their favorite players and provides an insight into their lives that was previously not possible.

However, it has also led to a significant increase in scrutiny of players' behavior and has led to several high-profile controversies, including inappropriate comments made on social media and leaked private photos.

Regardless, the presence of footballers on social media continues to play an important role in the sport and is likely to only increase in the years to come. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five most followed footballers on social media.

#5 Marcelo Vieira - 115.6 million followers

Real Madrid CF Celebrates Winning The UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Marcelo is one of the most popular footballers of his generation. The Brazilian left-back has mesmerized fans with his exquisite skills and is a player who possesses a great deal of flair. But he is far from just a flashy footballer.

Marcelo is one of the most successful Brazilian footballers of all time. He has won five UEFA Champions League titles and six La Liga titles with Real Madrid and is the historic club's most decorated player.

Marcelo is considered to be one of the greatest left-backs of all time. At 34, he is now way past his prime and currently plays for Greek outfit Olympiacos.

#4 Kylian Mbappe - 125.9 million followers

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe is the crown prince of football. He has already had an illustrious career at the age of 34 and nearly fired France to glory in back-to-back World Cups. Mbappe was in stellar form for Les Bleus at the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar.

He scored eight goals and provided two assists in eight appearances in the tournament, picking up the Golden Boot. Mbappe has been in spectacular form for Paris Saint-Germain as well. He is one of the most recognizable faces in the world of football right now and has 125.9 million followers on social media.

#3 Neymar Jr. - 385 million followers

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Neymar is one of the most popular footballers in the world, renowned for his skill, speed and creativity on the pitch. He has a massive following on social media, with millions of fans from around the globe tuning in to watch his latest matches, highlights and other content.

The Brazilian icon's popularity is not limited to just his on-field performance. The 31-year-old is also known for his charismatic personality, fashion sense and sense of humor, which has earned him a reputation as one of the most likable players in the sport.

Neymar's popularity has also translated into significant commercial success, with a long list of endorsement deals and sponsorships, making him one of the most marketable athletes in the world. He has 385 million followers on social media.

#2 Lionel Messi - 541 million followers

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. His popularity transcends borders, with millions of fans around the world following his every move on and off the pitch.

Despite his success and global fame, Messi is known for being a relatively soft-spoken individual, in contrast to some of his more outspoken peers. His quiet and reserved demeanor has only enhanced his reputation as one of the most humble and down-to-earth superstars in the sport.

Messi's popularity is largely built upon his exceptional on-field abilities, which have seen him win numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including seven Ballons d'Or.

He has been described as a once-in-a-generation player and continues to be one of the most widely followed and beloved figures in the world of football. Messi has a whopping 541 million followers on social media.

B/R Football @brfootball



1—Messi

2—Egg

3—Messi

4—Ronaldo

5—Messi



Dominating everywhere Leo Messi now has three of the top five most-liked posts on Instagram:1—Messi2—Egg3—Messi4—Ronaldo5—MessiDominating everywhere Leo Messi now has three of the top five most-liked posts on Instagram:1—Messi2—Egg3—Messi4—Ronaldo5—MessiDominating everywhere 👑 https://t.co/8O3vYZvHBR

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - 813.5 million followers

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo might be winding down his footballing career, but there is not a single footballer on the planet more popular than the Portuguese icon. He is widely regarded as one of football's all-time greatest players and has made a career out of coming up clutch when his teams need him most.

Ronaldo is also a confident and outspoken individual who does not shy away from raising the stakes and hyping himself up. His big personality has earned him plenty of fans and haters. Love him or hate him, you can't ignore him.

Ronaldo is the most followed footballer on social media and there is no competition really. He has 813.5 million followers.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Al-Nassr have gained over 5.1 MILLION followers on Instagram in just two days since announcing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr have gained over 5.1 MILLION followers on Instagram in just two days since announcing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo 😳📈 https://t.co/egSFVjW4oz

