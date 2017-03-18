Top 5 football kits of all time

Some kits remain etched in our memory forever.

@TomScholes316 by Tom Scholes Top 5 / Top 10 18 Mar 2017, 09:19 IST

One of the most iconic kits of all time

Over the course of football, we have been blessed to have seen some beautiful kits around the world. Whether it is a kit attached to an iconic moment, a special team or a great player, they attach themselves to our minds and remind us of the old times of football, maybe a favourite player or a childhood memory.

Also read: Best and worst kits of 2016/17 season

So whether they are an international kit from the 1980s, a modern day classic from a club side or just a simple design that has only grown in popularity over the years, here is a look at the top five football kits of all time.

#1 Netherlands (1988)

Any one of the Holland kits over the years could have been picked, including the iconic orange shirt and black shirts from World Cup 1974, worn by the Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels’ “Total Football” team, but the 1980s’ Adidas design shown above just pips the classic kit here.

With players like Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard and captain Ruud Gullit wearing the shirt as they led the Netherlands to the European Championships in 1988, it was always going to go down in history as one of the greatest kits of all time.

As mentioned earlier, sometimes a kit can be attached to an iconic moment, and there is hardly a more iconic moment in the history of the European Championships than that van Basten volley in the final against the USSR to clinch the title for the Dutch.

But the kit on its own merit is beautiful. The instantly recognisable pattern and colour really make this kit stand out amongst the rest, and is even one of the most sought after kits online, selling for around £200 at times. It will cost even more with a number on the back, or if it’s signed by one of the legends.