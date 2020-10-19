Top 5 football players who are out of contract in 2021

The transfer window might have just concluded, but the drama that unfolded this summer promises to continue even further. Several high-profile names are out of contract next summer, and up for grabs if they don't sign a new deal.

These players are free to talk to clubs from January 1, and it will be interesting to see whether they are offered a new contract by their current clubs, or are sold for a reduced fee in January. They could even leave for free next summer.

Here are the top five players who are sure to grab the attention of the top clubs around the world if their contractual situation remains the same.

#5 Memphis Depay

After closely missing out on his dream move to Barcelona this summer due to La Liga restrictions, Depay now looks set on his way out of Lyon either in January or next summer. He reportedly agreed on all personal terms with the Catalan club this summer and Barcelona may likely go for him again in the next transfer window.

Barcelona's current coach Ronald Koeman has worked with Depay during his time at the Dutch National team, and has openly expressed his desire to bring the 26-year-old to Camp Nou. Moreover, given Lyon's failure to qualify for the Champions League this season, it might not be a surprise if we see Depay donning Barcelona's colors in January.

Mesut Ozil

Currently, axed from Mikel Arteta's team and out of contract next summer, Ozil is one of the most likely players among this list to leave his current club. His last game for the Gunners was on March 7th and with his £350,000-a-week contract, he is becoming an expensive problem for the Arsenal hierarchy.

One of the best playmakers of his generation, the 31-year-old will surely attract some top clubs, but not many would like to match his huge wage demands.