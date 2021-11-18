Top 5 footballers sponsored by Adidas right now (2021)

Adidas is one of the top-ranking brands in the sports industry. They are renowned for manufacturing and designing footballs, sports apparel, boots and sports accessories. The German brand ranks as one of the top two sports brands in football, fighting with Nike for the top of the hierarchy.

The Dassler brothers started their own company in 1924 but the brothers went their separate ways after World War 2. Adolf Dassler formed his brand Adidas while Rudolf Dassler went on to form Puma.

Adidas is not only the largest supplier of sports equipment but has also been endorsed by some of the best footballers on the planet. David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Steven Gerrard and Gerd Muller are some of names of famous footballers who have been associated with Adidas over the years.

On that note, let's take a look at Top 5 footballers sponsored by Adidas right now.

#5 Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has been a vital cog in one of the greatest midfield trios of the last decade at Real Madrid. Blessed with sniper-esque precision on his passes and shots, the German midfielder has been the chief orchestrator for club and country throughout his career.

After winning three Bundesliga titles and a Champions League with Bayern Munich, Kroos opted to join Real Madrid. During his seven-season tenure with Los Blancos, Kroos has won everything there is to win in club football, which includes three UEFA Champions League titles and two La Ligas.

Kroos' dangerous partnership with Luka Modric and Casemiro made the Spanish giants the undisputed kings of Europe. The midfielder has been associated with Adidas for some time, wearing Adidas Adipure 11pro boots for years.

#4 Paul Pogba

With a wide range of skillset, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has made a name for being an integral part of his club and country. The Frenchman has proven himself to be one of the best in business during his stints at Juventus and Manchester United.

In addition to his performances at club level, Pogba has played a part in his nation's unprecedented success over the last few years. He has helped France win the 2018 World Cup and the UEFA Nations League and also helped his team reach the finals of the Euro cup back in 2016.

Undoubtedly, Pogba is one of the finest midfielders when in form. As a sponsor for Adidas, the midfielder has been seen wearing an Adidas Predator range of boots over the years.

