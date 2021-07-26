Top 5 Footballers Who Have Won the Most Number of Major Trophies

Though individual trophies are reflections of a player's potential, a career without major trophies is considered no career at all.

Helping their own side get past the finish line should be an unmatchable feeling for any individual. Many big players consider success with their country/club as the highlight of their career.

It’s one of the happiest moments of my career. I have to thank everyone, my teammates, the Coach and Portuguese [fans]. It’s an unforgettable moment - Cristiano after winning the EURO 2016.

Even two of the world's biggest individual awards, Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best, consider an individual's team achievements throughout the season as a parameter to adjudge the winner.

Lionel Messi's 2009 & 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or (following his treble victories) and Cristiano's 2016 Ballon d'Or and The Best FIFA trophies (following the EURO and UCL conquests) are the biggest pieces of evidence of the same.

It's crazy, the happiness I'm feeling is not something that could not be explained. The happiness is immense. I've dreamed of this many times. I needed to get that thorn out regarding winning with the national team. I was left disappointed before but I knew that at one point it was going to happen - Lionel Messi after winning Copa America 2021.

Speaking of the same;

Let's take a look at the players with the highest number of Major Trophies.

#5 Ryan Giggs - 36

A member of Manchester United's iconic Class of '92, Ryan Giggs established himself as one of the best ever in the game.

Giggs is one of the most-succeesful players in the history of Man United

Despite having zero titles with his national side, the Welshman has helped the Red Devils to countless trophies.

Manchester United holds the record for the highest number (20) of Premier League titles. Out of which, Ryan Giggs was a part of 13 of them.

His trophy list mainly includes: 13 x Premier League, 2 x Champions League, 4 x FA Cup, 4 x Football League Cup (EFL), 9 x Community Shield, 1 x UEFA Super Cup, 1 x Intercontinental Cup and 1 x FIFA Club World Cup.

#4 Maxwell - 37

The Espírito Santo native has played across five leagues for 6 teams. The Brazilian full-back has featured for several big clubs including Ajax, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Maxwell experienced the peak of his career at Paris Saint-Germain.

Maxwell is one of the few players with ample club trophies across different leagues. Maxwell's first major trophy came in the form of the Copa do Brasil with Cruzeiro at the age of 19. In subsequent years, he won four more major trophies but this time with Eredivisie giants Ajax.

4 - PSG are unbeaten with their Brazilian defense starting (Marquinhos-Silva-Luiz-Maxwell) in all comps this season (W2, D2). Samba. — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 5, 2015

A successful campaign with Ajax saw Maxwell arrive at the San Siro where he won three Scudettos and two Copa Italiana championships.

The 2011 Champions League winner with Barcelona won the highest number of major trophies of his career with PSG.

