Top 5 foreign players to play for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have never hesitated to buy the best players in the world

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 17:19 IST

One of the greatest if not the greatest club side of all time, Real Madrid have had some true legends of the game pull on the all white shirt. The Spanish giants are the most successful team in Europe and while they have had the very best Spanish players play for them, they have also had some incredibly talented foreigners who have contributed to Madrid’s success.

Never afraid of spending big in the transfer market, Madrid have always gone out and bought the players they most desired. To pick the top 5 among so much talent is no easy task and some incredibly skilful and talented players like Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario and Gareth Bale miss out.

Here are the top 5 foreign players to play for Real Madrid:

#5 Zinedine Zidane

One of the greatest players to ever play the game, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane lit up the Spanish League with his magical performances. Part of the famous galacticos project Zizou, as he was fondly known, was signed by Real Madrid for a then world record transfer from Juventus.

The Frenchman proved to be worth every penny as he showcased his class and incredible technical ability on a regular basis to help Real Madrid win a La Liga and a Champions League title during his 5-year spell.

Zidane’s finest moment in a Real Madrid shirt came in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen where he scored a wonderful hooked volley to win Los Blancos their favourite trophy.

A man who had a huge impact on and off the pitch, Zidane’s contribution to the Madrid cause will always be remembered fondly by the Madridistas. Currently Real Madrid’s manager, the legendary Frenchman will be looking to guide Real Madrid to yet more success at the end of this season.