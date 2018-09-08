Top 5 Forwards in the Premier League right now

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

With four games played in the Premier League this season, there have already been a number of upsets. Four teams remain undefeated- Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Watford, a surprising addition to the top four in the early stages of the competition.

There is a long season ahead, and players must keep on top form in order for their clubs to achieve success. However, with four games played we are beginning to get a look at who are going to be the star performers this year.

With that said, let's find out who's been banging the goals in so far this season and look at the top forwards in the Premier League right now.

#5 Lucas Moura

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Slow out of the gates since signing for Spurs in January, Lucas disappointed fans last season after a much-hyped big-money move from French champions PSG. In the absence of Heung-Min Son, who is away on international duty, Moura has silenced the doubters with a fine start to the season, scoring three goals in key games.

With his first goal for the club coming against newly promoted Fulham, Moura scored twice against Manchester United as Spurs won 3-1 away from home at Old Trafford. If he can keep up his form throughout the season, he will put pressure on regular Tottenham starters for a place in the starting 11, and provide some much needed depth to the Spurs squad.

