Top 5 forwards in the world

Arnav Gupta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 273 // 22 Aug 2018, 15:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Football is all about scoring goals. Forwards are those players which are positioned near the goal so that they can easily score and their only task is to score goals. Various combinations like wingers, centre-forwards, etc are used to create the best pattern to score a goal. Let's have a look at the list of top 5 forwards in the world right now:

5) Eden Hazard

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

This Belgian footballer made his debut in 2008 for Belgium against Luxembourg. He came as a substitute in the 67th minute for Wesley Sonck. Then he joined Chelsea in 2012 and where he has scored 90 goals in 302 matches so far. He also appeared in two FIFA World Cup editions. In the 2014 World Cup edition, he only had 2 assists and went goalless. But in the 2018 edition, he had 3 goals and 2 assists in his bag. He also led his team to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup where they lost to France by 1-0 and his side also finished third in the tournament. And so far in his international career, he has scored a total of 25 goals in 92 appearances.

4) Antoine Griezmann

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

This French footballer made his debut in 2014 for France in a friendly against the Netherlands. Before that, he also played for Real Sociedad where he scored a total of 46 goals in 180 games. And, in 2014 he joined Atletico Madrid, where he has scored 79 goals in 143 games. He also led his national side to their second World Cup title where he scored 4 goals with 2 assists and he was also declared as the 2nd best player of the tournament after Luka Modric.

1 / 2 NEXT