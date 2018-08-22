Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 forwards in the world

Arnav Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
273   //    22 Aug 2018, 15:20 IST

Football is all about scoring goals. Forwards are those players which are positioned near the goal so that they can easily score and their only task is to score goals. Various combinations like wingers, centre-forwards, etc are used to create the best pattern to score a goal. Let's have a look at the list of top 5 forwards in the world right now:

5) Eden Hazard

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

This Belgian footballer made his debut in 2008 for Belgium against Luxembourg. He came as a substitute in the 67th minute for Wesley Sonck. Then he joined Chelsea in 2012 and where he has scored 90 goals in 302 matches so far. He also appeared in two FIFA World Cup editions. In the 2014 World Cup edition, he only had 2 assists and went goalless. But in the 2018 edition, he had 3 goals and 2 assists in his bag. He also led his team to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup where they lost to France by 1-0 and his side also finished third in the tournament. And so far in his international career, he has scored a total of 25 goals in 92 appearances.

4) Antoine Griezmann

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

This French footballer made his debut in 2014 for France in a friendly against the Netherlands. Before that, he also played for Real Sociedad where he scored a total of 46 goals in 180 games. And, in 2014 he joined Atletico Madrid, where he has scored 79 goals in 143 games. He also led his national side to their second World Cup title where he scored 4 goals with 2 assists and he was also declared as the 2nd best player of the tournament after Luka Modric.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Arnav Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most valuable strikers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 contenders for the European Golden boot this season
RELATED STORY
Messi or Ronaldo? - The grazing angle
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Hard Men to Play the Game (Football)
RELATED STORY
Top 5 forwards from the 90s
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that look set to continue dominating their...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-kick takers of the decade
RELATED STORY
3 summer signings which are likely to take the 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow SAR MAC 10:35 PM Sarpsborg 08 vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
24 Aug GEN BRO 12:00 AM Genk vs Brøndby
24 Aug PAR BES 12:00 AM Partizan vs Beşiktaş
24 Aug ZOR RB- 12:00 AM Zorya vs RB Leipzig
24 Aug RAP FCS 12:00 AM Rapid Wien vs FCSB
24 Aug OLI SPA 12:00 AM Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
24 Aug GEN BOR 12:15 AM Gent vs Bordeaux
24 Aug RAN UFA 12:15 AM Rangers vs Ufa
24 Aug ROS SHK 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FA Cup 2018-19
FT TOW STA
0 - 2
 Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us