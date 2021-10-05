Since its inception in 1956 by 'France Football', the Ballon d'Or has undoubtedly been the highest individual award in the world of football. Over the span of 65 years, many great footballers have managed to get their hands on the prestigious award.

From legends like George Best, Alfredo Di Stefano and Johan Cryuff to modern day greats like Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario. The award has seen only the very best lift it. The Ballon d'Or awards have been dominated by superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the better part of the last decade.

The highest recognition of footballers around the world, the Ballon d'Or, remains a dream for many top footballers. There are greats who have never won the award for one reason or the other. Unfortunately, there are also many legendary forwards who have never made it to the top three of Ballon d'Or.

Pele and Diego Maradona were kept out of the top three debate as the Ballon d'Or was not open to non-Europeans until 1995.

Top 5 forwards who never made the Ballon d'Or podium (top 3)

#5 Thomas Muller

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

A top performer for his club and country over the last decade, Thomas Muller remains criminally underrated in the discussion of modern day greats. Muller has been an integral part of Germany and Bayern Munich, playing a pivotal role in the teams' unprecedented success over the years.

Muller had his say during Bayern Munich's famous treble in 2012-13, scoring 23 goals and assisting 17 in all competitions that campaign. But Muller's best season came when he led Germany's attack in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He racked up five goals and three assists to his name. For his exploits, Muller was awarded the silver boot and silver ball in the World Cup.

Despite all the glory and accolades in 2014, Muller only came fifth in the Ballon d'Or race that year and missed out on a podium finish.

#4. Arjen Robben

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

Widely regarded as one of the greatest right-wingers in modern football, Arjen Robben will be another footballer to miss out on the Ballon d'Or Podium finish. Robben won a series of titles during his time with Bayern Munich, which included eight Bundesliga titles and five DFB Pokals, among other accolades.

Robben was known for his venomous partnership with Frank Ribery and led Bayern's attack to many titles. Robben scored the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final against rivals Borussia Dortmund in the 2012-13 season. He was adjudged the Man of the match.

2013 could've been Robben's year with the Dutch forward helping Bayern win the treble and UEFA Super Cup. But he missed out on a podium finish as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and team-mate Ribery occupied the top three spots.

