Top 5 Forwards to have in your FPL side - Fantasy Premier League 2019-20

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Wizard

The 2018/19 season was a difficult one for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) strikers. The top-scoring FPL forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed only 205 points, a total that was beaten by six players, two of whom (Andrew Robertson & Virgil Van Dijk) were defenders.

However, it is worth mentioning that the top two forwards Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero both saw their minutes reduced due to European commitments or injuries and neither played over 2800 minutes, so perhaps we should consider this more of an anomaly than a pattern.

Fantasy Premier League - Utkarsh Dalmia - Team Zophar

For the purpose of this article, neither Aguero or Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City is being considered as both had an extended break due to Copa America commitments and it is unclear whether Guardiola will consider either for selection in gameweek one.

1) Harry Kane (TOT, 11.0m)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane had a disappointing 2018/19 campaign by his standards as injury and World cup fatigue affected his output. Nevertheless, he still managed 17 goals and six assists in 2423 minutes, notching 160 points.

This led to a significant price drop for the Englishman to 11m from 12.5m last year. Kane's pedigree cannot be questioned, he managed 20 goals for four consecutive seasons prior to last and with a full preseason behind him, the sky is the limit for the striker.

The signing of Tanguy Ndombele means that Kane does not have to drop deep to link up play as he often did last season and can focus on staying at the tip of Spurs' attack. This is also their first full season in the new stadium and performances can be expected to improve after their stint at Wembley. A nailed on-starter for Spurs, Kane is also an excellent armband alternative to the City and Liverpool players as he can go big on any given day.

1 / 5 NEXT