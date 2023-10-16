Fantasy Premier League managers are gearing up for another busy gameweek. Game Week 9 presents some interesting dilemmas, especially in defense, as several top defenders have seen their prices rise after strong starts to the season.

Building a solid backline is imperative in FPL, so identifying which defenders offer the best value for money is key. After a string of clean sheets and attacking returns, five defenders stand out heading into GW9 with freshly increased price tags.

These in-form stars have earned their price hikes through standout performances in the early stages of the campaign. In this article, we analyze the top five FPL defenders whose prices have risen ahead of Saturday's deadline.

#1 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Original Price: £6.5 million, New Price: £6.9 million

Newcastle skipper Kieran Trippier has been setting the Fantasy Premier League alight this season, already racking up a staggering 49 points so far at an average of 6.1 per game.

The Magpies' resurgence under Eddie Howe has been spearheaded by Trippier, whose average of 5.2 points per home game demonstrates his importance at St. James' Park.

FPL managers have been scrambling to snap up the £6.9 million defender, with his ownership now standing at 46.8%. His price has risen £0.4 million from the start of the season, with 0.1 of that coming in the last gameweek.

For FPL managers seeking to bolster their backline, Trippier represents a safe and secure route to big returns. His eye for goal and creativity down Newcastle's right make him the standout pick at the back.

#2 Benjamin White (Arsenal)

Ben White (right)

Original Price: £5.5 million, New Price: £5.6 million

Ben White has been a pivotal presence in the Gunners' defense this season, accumulating 45 FPL points so far, averaging 5.6 per match with an additional 7 bonus points.

His average of 5.2 points per home game underlines his reliability at the Emirates. FPL managers have taken notice, with White's ownership standing at 11.9% as he has become a favorite selection in defense. His price has risen from £0.1 million to £5.6 million.

At just 5.3% ownership at the start of the campaign, White has emerged as a shrewd FPL pick this term.

#3 Fabian Schär (Newcastle United)

Original Price: £5.0 million, New Price: £5.2 million

Newcastle's Swiss center-back Fabian Schar has emerged as an unlikely FPL prospect this season, racking up 26 points so far at an average of 3.2 per match.

Despite his uninspiring 3.1 points per home game average, FPL managers have taken notice of Schar's overall impact. His ownership stands at 6.4%, having risen from a mere 0.8% at the season's start. His price has also increased from £0.2 million to £5.2 million.

Initially overlooked as a low-value starter, Schar's influence at both ends of the pitch has made him an astute FPL selection. With Newcastle's defensive solidity evident, he seems primed for more returns.

For FPL managers seeking an affordable yet effective defender, Schar represents superb value. With defensive bonuses and attacking upside, the Swiss star offers a well-rounded and budget-friendly option.

#4 Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Original Price: £4.5 million, New Price: £5.0 million

Aston Villa's swashbuckling right-back Matty Cash has been one of the standout bargains in the Fantasy Premier League this season, accruing 36 points so far at an average of 4.5 per match.

With four assists to his name already, Cash has showcased his creativity and crossing ability to great effect. His average of 5.4 points per home game demonstrates how reliable Cash's returns have been.

Unsurprisingly, his ownership stands at 31.3%, making him the second most selected defender in the game. His price has increased from £0.5 million to £5.0 million, highlighting his reputation.

#5 Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur)

Original Price: £4.5 million, New Price: £4.9 million

Destiny Udogie has emerged as one of this season's standout cheap FPL prospects. The Italian has accumulated 32 points so far at an impressive average of 4.0 per match.

His average of 4.8 points per home game demonstrates Udogie's reliability for returns on home turf. With Spurs flying high under Ange Postecoglou, Udogie seems poised for more profitable FPL returns.

Priced at just £4.5 million initially, Udogie has seen his price rise by £0.4 million. Such has been his impact. His ownership stands at a healthy 20.8%, as eagle-eyed FPL managers snapped him up.

For FPL bosses eyeing a cheap route into Spurs' stellar backline, Destiny Udogie ticks all the boxes.

Updated FPL price rises for Defenders ahead of GW9:

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle): £6.9 million

Benjamin White (Arsenal): £5.6 million

Fabian Schar (Newcastle): £5.2 million

Matty Cash (Aston Villa): £5.0 million

Destiny Udogie (Spurs): £4.9 million

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace): £4.9 million

Lucas Digne (Aston Villa): £4.7 million

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton): £4.0 million

Poll : Which of the following defenders is going to score more FPL points this season? Malo Gusto Andrew Robertson 2 votes