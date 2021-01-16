Top 5 free agents in Bundesliga at the end of the 2020-21 season

The Bundesliga is often the breeding ground for young players to make a breakthrough and impress, but the league does have some big stars as well.

Bayern Munich have dominated the league, but along with other clubs in the league, they could lose some of their important players for nothing this summer.

Let's look at the top five players from the Bundesliga, who will be free agents in the summer transfer window.

#1 David Alaba

The Austrian international failed to agree to a new deal with Bayern Munich, even though he later admitted that he wanted to stay at the club. His departure will be a massive blow to the club considering he is still in his prime years.

Alaba has been a key player for Bayern in recent seasons and has transitioned well from his left-back role to a more central role. He can also play in midfield and is one of the best versatile players in the league.

The 28-year old was instrumental in Bayern Munich's treble win last season, and he is already attracting interest from a host of top European sides.

The likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid are said to be interested in the player and it remains to be seen where he will move once his contract expires in the summer.

#2 Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng is a stalwart in German football and the Bundesliga, and will probably go down in history as one of the greats. At 32, he does not have too many years of top-flight football left in him, but he continues to do a good job in the Bayern Munich backline.

The German defender's contract expires in the summer and the club have decided against offering him a new deal, which is a bit of a surprise. Bayern Munich want to add some young blood to their defence, but losing David Alaba and Boateng in the same window could have adverse effects.

Boateng has won everything in the Bundesliga and even has a World Cup medal. He will turn 33 later this year, but could still do a good job at any club if his playing time is managed effectively.

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez could leave the Bundesliga in the summer.