Top 5 free agents in the La Liga

The La Liga has always been packed with superstars over the years, and this season is no different in that regard.

Some of the world's best players currently ply their trade in the La Liga. However, some big names could leave the competition in the summer, as they are out of contract at the end of the season.

On that note, let us have a look at the top five free agents in the La Liga

Top five free agents in the La Liga

As has already been mentioned before, some of the finest players in the sport play in the La Liga. So, without further ado, let us have a look at five such players who could leave the competition for free in the summer.

#5 Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Jesus Navas can still prove his worth to any team.

Jesus Navas has had a career renaissance since leaving Manchester City. The Spaniard used to be an out-and-out winger who barely tracked back to defend. But now the Sevilla captain can be regularly seen man-marking opposition wingers while also making his signature forward forays.

Navas has transformed into a very effective wing-back for the La Liga side, establishing himself as one of Julen Lopetegui's most reliable players.

At 35, Navas hasn't lost much of his pace and will make an excellent addition to any side that snaps him up in the summer.

Advertisement

1️⃣ World Cup

1️⃣ Euro

3️⃣ Europa League

1️⃣Premier League



and many more trophies ... Jesus Navas, ladies and gentlemen 👏🏻👏🏻



Sevilla 2018-19 Home Shirt pic.twitter.com/XJ4ByKA8Vp — FlytzoBazooka (@flytzo) January 13, 2021

#4 Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)

Lucas Vazquez is entering the prime years of his career.

Lucas Vazquez has been a mainstay for reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid. The Spaniard has already chalked up 20 appearances to his name in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's men this season.

Vazquez has impressed with his versatility. The 28-year old can play anywhere down the right flank, including as a full-back.

The Spaniard's prowess on the ball, along with his eye for a pass would benefit any team he joins if he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the ongoing season.

📊| Lucas Vázquez starts his 17th consecutive game, the most out of any current outfield player for Real Madrid. Only Thibaut Courtois (24) has started more. @miguelitocope #rmalive pic.twitter.com/6QfJCS7AeS — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 9, 2021