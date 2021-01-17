Top 5 free agents in Ligue 1 (2020/21)

The Ligue 1 has always been somewhat of a feeder league, where players establish themselves before moving on to bigger clubs. Though that is still the case, the emergence of PSG as a European powerhouse has attracted some of football's biggest names to France.

Ligue 1 now has established stars who could rival any league in the world. However, some of these stars are out of contract at the end of the 2020-21 season. Many teams would be interested in signing these players on a free transfer this summer, as some of them are in the prime of their careers.

With that being said, here are the top 5 free agents in Ligue 1

#5 Juan Bernat (PSG)

Juan Bernat in action for PSG

PSG defender Juan Bernat has established himself as a solid left-back in Ligue 1 over the years. The Spaniard now seems to be in the sights of some of the biggest clubs in the world, with his contract expiring in June.

The 27-year-old full-back has not played for PSG in five months after rupturing his cruciate ligament back in September. His future appears to be away from the French champions as Barcelona have identified him as a potential back-up at the left-back position.

One would hope that the injury hasn't derailed Bernat's career and that the former Bayern Munich man can prove to be an effective player once he returns to the pitch.

If Víctor Font wins the Presidency elections, he would like to sign PSG left-back Juan Bernat (27). He would join on a free deal, as his contract will be expired by then. [onda cero] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 11, 2020

#4 Julian Draxler (PSG)

Julian Draxler will leave PSG at the end of the season

It's safe to say that Julian Draxler has not lived up to his potential. The playmaker was touted as one of the world's most exciting prospects when he first joined PSG from Wolfsburg in 2017. However, his career in Ligue 1 has been hit-or-miss so far.

The 27-year-old has not been able to put in performances that would warrant him a place in this PSG side.

It is clear that the German midfielder possesses the technical ability to be a serviceable player for any team in the world. However, new PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has deemed him surplus to requirements at the club.

The player is now free to negotiate a move with potential suitors.

Julian Draxler wants to fulfil his contract at PSG until summer, but is expected to announce his new club in March.



(via @cfbayern) — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) January 15, 2021