Top 5 goal-scorers in the 2020-21 Bundesliga

The German Bundesliga may have been a one-horse race for quite some time now, but when it comes to individual prizes, especially the Golden Boot, the competition is intense.

Several attacking talents have emerged in the Bundesliga lately, who've taken the competition by storm with their blistering scoring prowess.

Top five goal-scorers in the 2020-21 Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski might be the most stellar name, but he isn't the only prolific scorer in the competition. On that note, we look at the five players currently leading the 2020-21 Bundesliga's scoring charts.

#5 Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) - 12 goals

Wout Weghorst has scored 54 goals from 101 games for the Wolves since 2018.

We start with a highly underrated striker right now, who is rarely in the conversation about the best goal-scoring number nines in the Bundesliga.

Wout Weghorst scored 17 times during the 2018/19 Bundesliga and followed that up with another 16-goal haul last term. Now, he has struck 12 times in the competition this season already.

📈 Records are made to be broken! #VfLWolfsburg



Wout Weghorst’s goal in Mainz was his 12th in the league in 2020/21, setting a new VfL record for the first half of a campaign.



More Facts ahead of our matchup against @bayer04_en: https://t.co/h6sKB6EDpV pic.twitter.com/f97byE2bCn — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) January 23, 2021

The Dutch international's prolific run has been the driving factor behind Die Wölfe's amazing season so far; Wolfsburg are currently fourth in the Bundesliga table after 18 games, having lost just twice.

Weghorst is fast turning out to be one of Wolfsburg's best-ever strikers and very soon he could surpass Edin Dezko as the club's all-time top-scorer too.

#4 Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) - 12 goals

Andrej Kramaric is now the all-time leading Croatian scorer in the Bundesliga.

Not the most prolific strikers out there, but Andrej Kramaric is certainly one of the most consistent ones, considering his Bundesliga exploits with Hoffenheim.

Since joining Die Kraichgauer in January 2015, he has scored 74 Bundesliga goals in 146 games. Only Robert Lewandowski has outscored Kramaric during this period.

Andrej Kramarić in all competitions for Hoffenheim this season:



👕 19 games

⚽️ 17 goals#UEL pic.twitter.com/kTd7CrwIiZ — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) January 24, 2021

This season, Andrej Kramaric has been on fire, netting 12 times from 14 games. In the process, he became the most prolific Croatian in Bundesliga history, surpassing Ivica Olic.

The former Dinamo Zagreb striker has transformed Hoffenheim's Bundesliga fortunes. Kramaric has helped them finish within European places in three of the last four seasons and their all-time scorer in the Bundesliga.