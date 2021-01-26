Top 5 goal-scorers in the 2020-21 Serie A

Since the last few years, the emergence of exciting forwards in Serie A has seen the league experience an enticing race for the Golden Boot. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 has only taken the competition up a notch.

Last season, two players ended with 30+ goals in the league, making the Serie A the only division among Europe's top-five leagues to do so. That is a testament to how far the Serie A has evolved in recent times.

Top five goal-scorers in the 2020-21 Serie A

In the ongoing Serie A season, several players have already tallied over ten goals. On that note, let us have a look at the top five goal-scorers in this edition of the competition.

#5 Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 11 goals

Luis Muriel has been a key player for Atalanta.

After hopping several clubs in his career during a series of underwhelming spells, Luis Muriel may have found his true home in Bergamo.

Signed from domestic rivals Fiorentina in 2019, the Colombian striker recorded his career-best tally of 18 top-flight goals last season and remains on course to equal or surpass those figures this campaign.

⏱ Best minutes per goal ratios in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



🇨🇴 Luis Muriel: 48

🇸🇪 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 52

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski: 60

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland: 76

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: 79

🇦🇷 Lucas Alario: 82



Impressive showing from Luis Muriel. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3ZHy63rq5q — MansionBet (@MansionBet) January 19, 2021

Following a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign, Muriel has found his feet, scoring seven of his 11 strikes this season since December.

Advertisement

Gli Orobici may be struggling to keep up with the top four, but as long they have the 29-year old firing, they will always be in with a chance.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) - 12 goals

39 and still going strong!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to belie his age. In a sensational return to AC Milan last January, marking his second coming at San Siro, he scored ten Serie A goals to fire the Rossoneri to the Europa League.

This season, the 39-year old has fared better still, netting 12 times from just nine appearances, despite missing a huge chunk of the campaign, first with COVID-19 and then with a lengthy injury spell.

Since Marco van Basten in 1992-93 (8 goals), no other AC Milan player has scored as many goals in the first 8 games of a Serie A season than Zlatan Ibrahimovic (12 goals).



Like a fine wine 🍷 pic.twitter.com/SJtwLPPz1j — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 18, 2021

The Swede's arrival has transformed Milan's fortunes. The club is currently witnessing a renaissance of sorts and has emerged as one of the favourites for the league crown after a strong run.