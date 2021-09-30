Top 5 goal-scorers in Chelsea history

Chelsea might have come into the limelight outside of Europe in 2003 after Roman Abramovich's takeover, but some of their best players played for the club before the Russian's reign.

The Blues were founded in 1905, and since then, they have had a rich history that has seen the club go up and down the ladder. Since the Roman era began at Stamford Bridge, things have been different. Chelsea have been winning trophies consistently, and investment into the club has been at an all-time high.

Today, we take a look at the top scorers in Chelsea's history:

#5 - Peter Osgood and Roy Bentley (both 150)

Peter Osgood spent the majority of his career at Chelsea and is easily one of the best players in the club's history. He scored 150 goals in his time at Stamford Bridge while playing 380 games.

He joined the club as a 17-year-old in 1964 and was there for a decade before leaving for Southampton. He returned 4 years later for another season and then hung up his boots.

Roy Bentley is another Chelsea legend who spent most of his career at Stamford Bridge. He joined from Newcastle United back in 1948 and spent 8 seasons at the club – scoring 150 goals in that time.

He was the captain of the Chelsea side that lifted the club's first league title in 1954/55! Sadly, Roy Bentley passed away in 2018, aged 93.

#4 - Didier Drogba (164)

Didier Drogba is a veritable legend at the club.

Didier Drogba is arguably the best signing in the Roman era. Jose Mourinho insisted on getting the Ivory Costa international instead of Ronaldinho, and Drogba showed exactly why.

"In 2004, Roman Abramovich told me he had the money and power to bring Ronaldinho to Chelsea if I wanted to. I said 'No bring me Drogba, he will build a legacy.'"

The striker joined from Marseille for a reported £24 million fee and went on to become the face of Chelsea's attack for more than 6 years. Didier Drogba scored a whopping 164 goals in his time at Stamford Bridge in 381 games.

Drogba ended his first stint at Chelsea in 2012 after scoring the winning penalty in the Champions League final shootout. He returned to the club in 2014 for another season and was a shadow of himself. Luckily, it did not impact his legacy at the club and he is still known for his first stint and the second one is all but forgotten.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury