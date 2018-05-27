Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

     5 Prolific goal scorers of the 2017-18 Premier League season

    Top 5 goal scorers on the 2017-18 Premier League season

    Devang R Joshi
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 20:55 IST
    295

    Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
    Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

    The 2017-18 Premier League season produced some fascinating contests amongst some of the best clubs in English Football. The season was totally dominated by Manchester City, as they set a new record this season by winning the title with 5 matches to go in the League.

    Although they were outplayed by Liverpool in both legs of Champions League quarterfinals, 'Pep Guardiola’s side' showed why they were the best in the Premier League by producing some high-quality performances. The 'Sky blues of Manchester' finished the season with 100 points and was the most consistent side since the start of the 2017-18 season.

    Pep Guardiola infused a lot of dynamism in this Manchester City outfit than the last season. The 'Citizens' looked a completely different side than the last time around and was just outstanding in all the departments.

    Apart from this, there were some magnificent and superlative performances from some of the most exceptional and decorated goal scorers in the Premier League who were cut above the rest. We take a look at five such players who impressed the most with their quality finishing in the 2017-18 Premier League season.

    #1 Mohamed Salah

    Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference
    Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference

    The '26-year-old' produced some enlightening performances and was excellent with his composed finishing. Mohamed Salah’s ability to link with other forwards, combined with his clever moves inside the opposition’s half flummoxed the best defenses. The Egyptian scored 32 goals in 36 Premier League games this season with 11 assists to his name.

    The '26-year-old' was quite successful in exploiting the gaps in the rival’s defense that was rated very highly by some ex-footballers. He was a constant threat for the opposition's defense inside the box because of his goal-scoring prowess.

    Salah is tactically strong and can also play as an attacking midfielder. His ability to keep the ball in possession with his creative dribbles unsettled his opponents.

    The Egyptian striker's earlier stints with Roma and Chelsea were not that successful, but since his arrival at Anfield, the talented striker looked absolutely unstoppable. Credit should also be given to Jurgen Klopp in allowing him to play his natural game. Salah was an impact player for Liverpool during the entire season.

    His ability to capitalize on the opportunities floored the best defense which earned him lots of praise. He along with Roberto Firminio and Sadio Mane have totally dominated the opposition's defense with their counter-attacking style of play. The PFA player of the year award winner's influence in the forward line has been massive for Liverpool this season.

    Salah was a match winner for Liverpool right throughout the season and managed to repose Jurgen Klopp's faith in him. The opposition's defense found difficult to track the striker's movements inside the box as he has the knack of surprising the opposition with his ability to move deep into the rival's territory with his swiftness.

    Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Manchester City Raheem Sterling Mohamed Salah
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 goalscorers of the season
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the best debut seasons in Premier League history
    RELATED STORY
    Premier League: 5 of the biggest winners of the 2017/18...
    RELATED STORY
    Top contenders for the Player of the Year award in the...
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 players in the Premier League this season
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 most decisive signings of the 17/18 Premier League...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Amazing Things Mohamed Salah Has Done This Season
    RELATED STORY
    5 most underrated players of the Premier League season
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Manchester City Players Of The Season
    RELATED STORY
    Premier League 2017-18: 10 things you didn't know about...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018