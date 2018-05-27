5 Prolific goal scorers of the 2017-18 Premier League season

Top 5 goal scorers on the 2017-18 Premier League season

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

The 2017-18 Premier League season produced some fascinating contests amongst some of the best clubs in English Football. The season was totally dominated by Manchester City, as they set a new record this season by winning the title with 5 matches to go in the League.

Although they were outplayed by Liverpool in both legs of Champions League quarterfinals, 'Pep Guardiola’s side' showed why they were the best in the Premier League by producing some high-quality performances. The 'Sky blues of Manchester' finished the season with 100 points and was the most consistent side since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Pep Guardiola infused a lot of dynamism in this Manchester City outfit than the last season. The 'Citizens' looked a completely different side than the last time around and was just outstanding in all the departments.

Apart from this, there were some magnificent and superlative performances from some of the most exceptional and decorated goal scorers in the Premier League who were cut above the rest. We take a look at five such players who impressed the most with their quality finishing in the 2017-18 Premier League season.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference

The '26-year-old' produced some enlightening performances and was excellent with his composed finishing. Mohamed Salah’s ability to link with other forwards, combined with his clever moves inside the opposition’s half flummoxed the best defenses. The Egyptian scored 32 goals in 36 Premier League games this season with 11 assists to his name.

The '26-year-old' was quite successful in exploiting the gaps in the rival’s defense that was rated very highly by some ex-footballers. He was a constant threat for the opposition's defense inside the box because of his goal-scoring prowess.

Salah is tactically strong and can also play as an attacking midfielder. His ability to keep the ball in possession with his creative dribbles unsettled his opponents.

The Egyptian striker's earlier stints with Roma and Chelsea were not that successful, but since his arrival at Anfield, the talented striker looked absolutely unstoppable. Credit should also be given to Jurgen Klopp in allowing him to play his natural game. Salah was an impact player for Liverpool during the entire season.

His ability to capitalize on the opportunities floored the best defense which earned him lots of praise. He along with Roberto Firminio and Sadio Mane have totally dominated the opposition's defense with their counter-attacking style of play. The PFA player of the year award winner's influence in the forward line has been massive for Liverpool this season.

Salah was a match winner for Liverpool right throughout the season and managed to repose Jurgen Klopp's faith in him. The opposition's defense found difficult to track the striker's movements inside the box as he has the knack of surprising the opposition with his ability to move deep into the rival's territory with his swiftness.