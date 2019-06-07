Champions League: Top 5 goal scorers of the 2018-19 season

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The 2018-19 Champions League season witnessed some high voltage games amongst some of the big guns of European football. It surely ranks as one of the most entertaining Champions league seasons over the last few seasons.

The final of the Champions League was an all English affair between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams went into the final high on confidence but Liverpool had the cutting edge and beat Tottenham by a scoreline of 2-0. The Reds won the trophy after 14 years while Tottenham Hotspur played their first Champions League final.

Fans witnessed some quality performances from some of the best strikers in European football right throughout the 2018-19 season.

Strikers who represented some of the lesser known teams caught everyone’s eye with some incredible performances. Every striker has a distinct style of play and that is exactly what we saw in this Champions League season.

The level of competitiveness among some strikers was just fascinating. Some strikers showcased their individual brilliance while some relied on teamwork.

Strikers who are good at altering their game according to circumstances are always savoured by their teams as they can play offensively as well as help out defensively.

On the other hand, some forwards showcased their ability by keeping the ball in possession with their creativity while some played a crucial role in building up play with their intelligent movement.

Here, we take a look at five of the highest scoring strikers in the 2018-19 Champions League season.

# 1 Lionel Messi

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Advertisement

The Argentine once again took the Champions League by storm with some sensational performances with his attacking play but expressed disappointment when Barcelona lost to Liverpool in the 2nd Leg of the Champions League semifinal.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez formed a dangerous frontline partnership showcasing their predatory skills with some exemplary performances. The 31-year-old outclassed his opponents with his unbelievable dribbling ability and immaculate finishes scoring 12 goals with 3 assists to his name in the 2018-19 season.

Messi holds a commanding position in Barcelona’s forward line who has the ability to decide the outcome of a game with his individual brilliance. Messi's influence in this Barcelona outfit has been tremendous and the forward will be always be remembered the greatest player the club has ever produced.

1 / 5 NEXT