Top 5 goal scoring duos in Europe's top 5 leagues at present

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
251   //    26 Oct 2018, 11:17 IST

here have been some duos in Europe's top 5 leagues that have been wreaking havoc
There have been some duos in Europe's top 5 leagues that have been wreaking havoc

The new season started 2 months ago, and many fans have already started predicting the top four teams, and teams that will be relegated. However, a few predictions can't be made just yet.

Manchester United might be sitting at a dismal 10th position, but with the players they have, and with a manager like Jose Mourinho at the helm of affairs, nothing is impossible. Real Madrid is at 7th, but with world-class players like Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, nobody can predict anything.

Bayern Munich is in 4th position (it isn't bad, but in a league which has always been dominated by them, it is a bit of a surprise) and has managed just one victory in their last 5 games, across all competitions.

On the other hand, you have teams like Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth who have stunned everybody. In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund have been sensational and not lost anything. This is because of Jadon Sancho's play-making skills and Paco Alcacer's goal scoring form.

Talking about goal scoring form, there have been some duos in Europe's top 5 leagues that have been wreaking havoc and scoring goals for fun. In this article, we shall have a look at the top 5 goal scoring duos of the current season.

Note: Only league competitions have been considered.

#5 Wissam Ben Yedder and Andre Silva (12 goals)

Andre Silva
Andre Silva

The Sevilla duo have been in red hot form, and have lit up LaLiga this season. They have been the most prolific goal scoring duo in the league. They have averaged 102.75 minutes per goal. Portuguese youngster, Andre Silva has scored 7 goals in 9 games, and is currently, playing on loan from AC Milan.

On the other hand, French player Wissam Ben Yedder has scored an impressive 5 goals in 7 games. He has also assisted on 2 occasions, and the way both have played is the main reason for Sevilla's great start to the season.

Their scintillating performances helped them pull off a stunning 3-0 victory against Real Madrid in this year's LaLiga.

All stats via Transfermarkt

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
