Top 5 goalkeepers currently in the Premier League

23 Jan 2020, 21:04 IST SHARE

Goalkeeping is an art few players can truly master

Goalkeepers are a different breed to their fellow outfield players. Their job is like a poisoned chalice. They will be lauded as heroes for their entire career if they provide stability, agility and a hint of eccentricity. However, one mistake too many, and a goalkeeper will become the laughing stock of their respective club and league. There is a thin line in football between being the best in the world to the worst. This sentiment is of particular relevance for the men between the sticks. It truly is an unenviable job.

However, the English league still houses some of the worlds best and most reliable. These men make the job seem easy and as if anybody could try their hand at it. Trust us though, nobody can simply stand between the sticks and become a keeper. We must reiterate that it is NOT as easy as these five stars make it seem.

Nonetheless, let us count down the five best goalkeepers currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

#5 Bernd Leno

The German has really proven himself to be a quality keeper this season

The German international was signed by Arsenal for a handsome fee back in 2018. However, Leno did not have as good a start as he might have hoped. During his first season in England, he was thrust into a battle with veteran Petr Cech for the starting spot at Arsenal. This was by no means an easy task. Leno struggled at first. He failed to fully displace a retiring Petr Cech and when he did play, he was less than convincing.

Given that this is a list dealing with the top 5 custodians in the league, you can probably guess that Leno turned a corner. Cech retired and Leno was trusted with being Arsenal's main man.

He duly obliged and has started to show why he was signed in the first place. Leno is currently second on the most saves stats chart. His shot-stopping ability has truly been proven this season and he should remain the number one at Arsenal for some time.

Despite a couple of minor blips here and there, such as the mistake against Chelsea allowing Jorginho to score, it is undeniable that Leno is improving and becoming a top-class keeper. He is young for a goalkeeper at 27 and is approaching his prime in decent form. If he continues this upward trajectory, then he will without a doubt retain his place on this list.

