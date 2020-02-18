Top 5 goalkeepers in the world who are vying to become the number 1 at their club

Many top goalkeepers are currently benchwarmers at their clubs

Goalkeepers are incredibly crucial to the success of every team and this fact is epitomised by the high price tags that they have commanded in recent years. Take the deals involving Alisson Becker and Kepa Arrizbalaga for instance: Liverpool signed the former for £66.8 million and Chelsea broke that record by signing the latter for £71.6 million.

The aforementioned duo are still the two most expensive goalkeepers in the world and are regulars in the starting line-ups of their respective clubs.

For other goalkeepers, however, getting into the first team has been a hectic struggle. In fact, some are so good between the sticks that it is shocking to know they are languishing on the benches at their clubs.

Sometimes the first-choice goalkeeper may just be better, but other times it is just down to the manager having a favourite and not because the starting player is necessarily better than the one on the bench.

Below, we take a look at five very good goalkeepers who are vying to become number 1 at their clubs:

#5 Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero is currently been kept on the bench by De Gea

Manchester United have had David de Gea as their number 1 goalkeeper since 2011. The Spaniard has proven to be very reliable in his time at Old Trafford but his recent form has been shaky.

His poor run of form has, however, not stopped him from keeping Sergio Romero on the bench. The Argentine joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2014 but is yet to claim the starting spot from De Gea despite his own impeccable record.

Romero has often been used in cup games and boasts an impressive eight clean sheets in 10 games this season. The 32-year-old has always delivered when given the chance to keep the sticks, and he continues to push for a day when he finally usurps De Gea.

