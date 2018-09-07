Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Top 5 Goalkeepers of the Century so Far

Tom Harrison
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.88K   //    07 Sep 2018, 15:48 IST

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018

Since the year 2000, we've seen some of the best keepers in football history roaming the 18-yard box. In the modern game the goalkeeper role has changed and evolved throughout the last two decades. With Gianluigi Buffon leaving Juventus this year, we look back and decide...

who is the greatest goalkeeper of the century? (so far)

Don't agree with me? Let me know your opinion in the comments below!

#5 Victor Valdes

Victor Valdes of Barcelona
Victor Valdes of Barcelona

A pioneer of the 'sweeper-keeper' role in the modern game, Victor Valdes was a rock in the heart of Pep Guardiola's unstoppable Barcelona team of 2008-12.

The Catalan's number one for over 10 years, Valdes won his second and third La Liga title under Guardiola amid an extensive tally of 14 trophies. Often undervalued at international level as an understudy to Real Madrid galactico Iker Casillas, Valdes only made his international debut in 2010, with a mere 20 appearances for Spain.

However, for Barcelona, he is considered a modern-day legend, and the now-retired Spaniard is the most capped keeper for the club with 387 appearances.

#4 Hugo Lloris

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Still widely underrated, Lloris silenced his doubters this summer as he captained France to a first World Cup victory since 1999.

Moving to Spurs in 2012 for a bargain fee of £11.8m fee, the 31-year-old has risen up the ranks at Tottenham, becoming club captain last year. The adaption to the demands of the Premier League has been no barrier to Lloris, who has made 75 clean sheets in 209 appearances in the league for the North London club.

His skill with the ball is well above average for a keeper, a value that is quickly growing in appeal.



1 / 4 NEXT
Tom Harrison
CONTRIBUTOR
