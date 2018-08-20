Top 5 Goalkeepers plying their trade in Europe

Jan Oblak, the flying Slovak, in action against Arsenal FC in the UEFA Europa League.

Football is not only about scoring goals, but also about defending between the sticks, which plays a pivotal role in demotivating oppositions and deciding the outcome of key encounters. Therefore, a team that boasts world-class goalkeepers always intimidates oppositions even if they have a superhuman goalscorer like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

In Russia 2018, we witnessed some fine goalkeeping performances from lesser-known goalkeepers.

We saw how Messi was thwarted by Iceland's Hannes Halldorsson, an obscure name in the football world. In the end, the Icelander's saves proved too costly for Argentina as they faced chances of elimination early on in the tournament.

Iranian goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, denied Cristiano Ronaldo his penalty goal in a crucial Group B clash. The significance of the stop was enormous because it prevented Portugal from topping their group and thus pitted them against a sturdy Uruguayan team in the round of 16, which turned out to be the match where the Portuguese would get eliminated.

A goalkeeper can have different qualities, based on which he could be adjudged the best. Some of the goalkeepers are good at saving the spot kicks, some boast of quick reflexes while some have supreme positional sense.

A handful of goalkeepers, who are currently plying their trade in Europe, are excellent in all the above attributes. In this list, we look at this special breed of goalies.

#5 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson celebrating after Liverpool beat West Ham in the Premier League.

Alisson began his footballing career at the tender age of 10 when he joined the Brazilian club Internacional's Academy in 2002. He made his senior debut in 2013 against Cruzeiro-RS in the Campeonato Gaúcho championship in a 1-1 draw, and went on to win the title for the next four years.

The Brazilian international moved to Italian club AS Roma in 2016 and played second fiddle to Polish shot-stopper Wojciech Szczęsny initially. After the departure of Szczęsny in 2017, Alisson finally got the platform to showcase his talent regularly. He grabbed this opportunity with firm hands and his performances attracted the attention of a host of major clubs in Europe.

Alisson's top-notch performance at Stadio Olimpico, in the quarter-final clash against Barcelona, was a sight to behold. The heroics of Alisson paved the way for Roma to the semifinals in terms of away goals. He kept 22 clean sheets in 49 appearances in that campaign.

This summer, Liverpool secured his signature for a record-breaking transfer fee of £66.9 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, albeit temporarily as Kepa Arrizabalaga's transfer to Chelsea broke the record only three weeks later.

Alisson is used to playing with a team having an offensive mindset and, luckily, Liverpool has one of the most threatening attacks in Europe. The Brazilian goalie knows how to deal with situations where he might be left exposed as his team attacks, and this adaptive nature of the shot-stopper along with his quick reflexes make the Reds a strong title contender this season.

