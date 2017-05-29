Top 5 goals from insane angles

Maicon's improbable goal and Marco van Basten's worldie are included in the list.

by Somesh Kolluru Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2017, 18:47 IST

Maicon’s goal from an improbable angle won’t be forgotten anytime soon

Football lovers all around the world have witnessed some insane goals. Goals are beautiful regardless of the way they are scored simply because there aren’t many over a 90-minute game. But they become even more impressive when they are unexpected.

While there are players who struggle to score straightforward goals, some have managed to find the net from an improbable angle.

Here we have selected the top 5 goals from insane angles.

#5 Maicon (FIFA World Cup 2002, vs North Korea)

It was a group stage match between Brazil and North Korea. It was chilling as the temperature dropped below zero in Johannesburg. The five-time World Champions were in need of something special to break the deadlock. And they got just that.

In the 55th minute, Elano slipped a ball down the right to full-back Maicon. He was preparing for a shot, but the angle seemed very tight. He produced a swerving shot which caught the North Korean goalkeeper Ri Myong-guk by surprise.

The goalie looked bamboozled as he stood, awestruck, with the ball just rocketing inside the near post.

Brazil went on to win the match 2-1, but the goal from the right-back stole the show.